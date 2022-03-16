Spitch Nzawumbi returns to radio

Talented TV and radio broadcaster Siphiwo ‘Spitch’ Nzawumbi has announced that he'll be returning to Umhlobo Wenene FM, the radio station where it all began for him. Spitch previously hosted the popular midday slot on the station for three successive years before his exit two years ago.

"When I left the station, I was intentional about what I wanted to achieve," he told IOL Entertainment shortly before the announcement was made public on Wednesday afternoon. "I believe broadcasters should be experienced and skilled in other things aside from their craft. This enables us to engage audiences and experts from an informed perspective but not only that but from experience. My two year hiatus has been about exactly that," he said. #UWFM 2022 Line Up pic.twitter.com/CICrG9WrTF — #LockdownNoMhlobo (@UWFM88_106FM) March 16, 2022 During his break from radio, Spitch says he has been working as a head of communications and marketing in the public sector, among several other entrepreneurial ventures.

"When I announced my departure, I had said I’m going to grow in other avenues and that’s exactly what I needed. I now return 10 times a better broadcaster than I was when I left the station due to the experience I’ve accumulated in the past two years," he said. Since emerging as a brazen talk show host of the popular consumer rights show Yilungelo Lakho on SABC1 in 2014, Spitch has established himself as a multi-hyphenate media maverick over the years, with his work also extending into digital content creation, print journalism, podcasting and television presenting. "I’m of the belief that we are not called to be one thing in this lifetime.

"Just like we are not born to have a one dimensional experience. I have worked and still continue to work in such a way that every single thing I do is aligned. "In that way, I don’t have to feel I need to switch from one office to the next. The institution that is self needs to be self rewarding. So it’s that intent that keeps me doing all the things I love to do, without feeling I am wearing any kind of hat," he said. During his first stint with the station, Spitch was nominated as Favourite Radio Host at the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Award. He credits this nomination with encouraging him to continue on his path.

