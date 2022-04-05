Spitch Nzawumbi wants people to teach Lasizwe after Grammys spoof video backlash

In the now-deleted video, Lasizwe is seen portraying the reactions from White, Coloured and Black moms after the Drive hitmaker walked away with the Grammy award for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Local YouTuber Lasizwe landed on the wrong side of Twitter again after posting a skit about how women from different racial groups would react to Black Coffee’s Grammy Awards win.

Following this, tweeps called the “Lasizwe: Fake Till You Make It ” star out for yet again depicting black women as “illiterate” and “unintelligent” in his comedy skits.

black moms being portrayed as illiterate is boring, he could’ve spoken properly and added an accent just like how he did with the others https://t.co/KhVSRV3pqn — ㅭ (@lentlentlhaile) April 4, 2022

i called Lasizwe out on his content and how he has none without mocking black women over a year ago and he blocked me. here we are still. — eshe (@notaytae) April 4, 2022

Everyone is "literate" and "eloquent" but the black woman. Lol.



Anyway, it's 2022 man..... Let's do away with this type of "comedy". Bhod! https://t.co/ZaxEoUeqo7 — Sibabalwe Sandiso Madikizela (@SBADZMD) April 4, 2022

The misogyny runs deep. Always painting black women as illiterate and stupid in 2022? Aren't you tired? https://t.co/gp71QAAAMf — MPHO 🌻 (@MphoMoalamedi) April 4, 2022

LaSizwe, like other black men in "comedy" built his career off the humiliation of black women and twirling for the A4 page folks. I'm glad that he's finally getting dragged for this shit. His entire content is rooted in anti-blackness. — NewOnlyFans (@PhoenixMcforley) April 4, 2022

Radio personality Spitch Nzawumbi came forward in defence of Lasizwe and said: “Maybe this is your opportunity to teach LaSizwe and other content creators who emulate black mothers in satire, about why referencing black mothers, as illiterate, harmful.

“The same way we were later taught about Leon Schuster’s movies after years of finding them funny. Teach!”