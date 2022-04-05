Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Spitch Nzawumbi wants people to teach Lasizwe after Grammys spoof video backlash

Lasizwe. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Local YouTuber Lasizwe landed on the wrong side of Twitter again after posting a skit about how women from different racial groups would react to Black Coffee’s Grammy Awards win.

In the now-deleted video, Lasizwe is seen portraying the reactions from White, Coloured and Black moms after the Drive hitmaker walked away with the Grammy award for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Following this, tweeps called the “Lasizwe: Fake Till You Make It ” star out for yet again depicting black women as “illiterate” and “unintelligent” in his comedy skits.

Radio personality Spitch Nzawumbi came forward in defence of Lasizwe and said: “Maybe this is your opportunity to teach LaSizwe and other content creators who emulate black mothers in satire, about why referencing black mothers, as illiterate, harmful.

“The same way we were later taught about Leon Schuster’s movies after years of finding them funny. Teach!”

He continued: “Telling LaSizwe he has never been funny, will not make him do better. Teach him, so that he understands the impact beyond the outrage.

“In that way, he will be mindful of how he curates ‘Black Mother content’ in future. Insults will only make him retaliate & repeat the offence.”

In response to this, tweeps pointed out that teaching moments have happened several times prior and that it has become clear to them that Lasizwe didn’t listen to their previous concerns around the type of content he makes.

