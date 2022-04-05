Spitch Nzawumbi wants people to teach Lasizwe after Grammys spoof video backlash

Local YouTuber Lasizwe landed on the wrong side of Twitter again after posting a skit about how women from different racial groups would react to Black Coffee’s Grammy Awards win.
In the now-deleted video, Lasizwe is seen portraying the reactions from White, Coloured and Black moms after the Drive hitmaker walked away with the Grammy award for Best Dance/Electronic Album.
Following this, tweeps called the “Lasizwe: Fake Till You Make It ” star out for yet again depicting black women as “illiterate” and “unintelligent” in his comedy skits.
black moms being portrayed as illiterate is boring, he could’ve spoken properly and added an accent just like how he did with the others https://t.co/KhVSRV3pqn— ㅭ (@lentlentlhaile) April 4, 2022
i called Lasizwe out on his content and how he has none without mocking black women over a year ago and he blocked me. here we are still.— eshe (@notaytae) April 4, 2022
Everyone is "literate" and "eloquent" but the black woman. Lol.— Sibabalwe Sandiso Madikizela (@SBADZMD) April 4, 2022
Anyway, it's 2022 man..... Let's do away with this type of "comedy". Bhod! https://t.co/ZaxEoUeqo7
The misogyny runs deep. Always painting black women as illiterate and stupid in 2022? Aren't you tired? https://t.co/gp71QAAAMf— MPHO 🌻 (@MphoMoalamedi) April 4, 2022
LaSizwe, like other black men in "comedy" built his career off the humiliation of black women and twirling for the A4 page folks. I'm glad that he's finally getting dragged for this shit. His entire content is rooted in anti-blackness.— NewOnlyFans (@PhoenixMcforley) April 4, 2022
Radio personality Spitch Nzawumbi came forward in defence of Lasizwe and said: “Maybe this is your opportunity to teach LaSizwe and other content creators who emulate black mothers in satire, about why referencing black mothers, as illiterate, harmful.
“The same way we were later taught about Leon Schuster’s movies after years of finding them funny. Teach!”
He continued: “Telling LaSizwe he has never been funny, will not make him do better. Teach him, so that he understands the impact beyond the outrage.
“In that way, he will be mindful of how he curates ‘Black Mother content’ in future. Insults will only make him retaliate & repeat the offence.”
Telling LaSizwe he has never been funny, will not make him do better. Teach him, so that he understands the impact beyond the outrage. In that way, he will be mindful of how he curates ‘Black Mother content’ in future. Insults will only make him retaliate & repeat the offence.— MASTANDI©️ (@SpitchNzawumbi) April 4, 2022
In response to this, tweeps pointed out that teaching moments have happened several times prior and that it has become clear to them that Lasizwe didn’t listen to their previous concerns around the type of content he makes.
I have a problem with always expecting people to teach when so much discourse has been had around the same issues man. It's not the first time people speak on portraying BW as illiterate,if there is any willing to "teach" that's fine just as it's fine to be tired to teach. https://t.co/9uIqo0eXuQ— Scuderia Ferrari❤👑 (@lucrie17) April 4, 2022
Lasizwe has beeeeeen "taught" bethuna. Nope. Let's not do "this" for the millionth time. Please. https://t.co/YDEmKwpEjQ— Sibabalwe Sandiso Madikizela (@SBADZMD) April 4, 2022
Maybe other content creators but Lasizwe has been getting told about this for at least 4 years. He doesn’t care surely https://t.co/xanldYDPn1— The Bad One (@BadvocateAgain) April 4, 2022
Lasizwe is not going to stop mntase. The only time he will listen is when it affects his pocket.— Baduuube Salamina 🏳️🌈 (@BadubeS) April 5, 2022
So I say: People should start contacting brands that associates with him. We're ALL tired of him, actually!!! https://t.co/rC1Abc5aQt
The queer community, especially, has previously extended this generosity and kindness, while defending him from the homophobes he loves to twirl for. And that is precisely why I hold this sentiment.— Ms 3rd Ward (@_knotURfrend_) April 4, 2022
Part of that mockery is borne of fatigue. Generosity is not an endless fount. https://t.co/AmLws8uJfq