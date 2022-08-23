St Sthithians set to host Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala’s memorial service

“Join us in celebrating the life of Tokollo "Magesh" Tshabalala,” reads a poster sent to IOL Entertainment by Sheila Afari PR. The late kwaito star’s memorial service is set to be held on Wednesday, August 24 from 2pm to 5pm at St Stithians College’s St Stithians Chapel.

Magesh (along with his TKZee group mates Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala) was a former student of the prestigious Sandton school. The Kwaito legend died on Monday, August 15, at the age of 45 after suffering an epileptic seizure. Tributes to the “Phalafala” star continued to pour in over the weekend as music fans from all walks of life remembered the talented artist and his major contributions to not just the kwaito movement, but also to the entertainment industry in general.

Family, friends and fans paid tribute to Magesh at his funeral on Friday, August 19, at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Johannesburg. Mabalane, Bala and other industry peers all shared touching remarks about the impact he had on their lives. “I wailed like a little child this week in my wife’s arms,” said Mabalane. “It actually dawned on me and I said to her, ‘Sweetheart, I am sitting in front of you today because I met this man’.” Mabalane has long expressed his admiration and respect for Magesh’s talents.

Last year, during an interview on “Podcast and Chill with MacG”, he spoke highly of him. “I always knew my place and it was just sitting in the pocket, learning,” he said. “I learned from the best, I worked with the best to ever do it in this country. I’ve seen that guy do (amazing) things. I was there for all of it, I saw it. Magesh doesn’t get enough of his flowers, for real. He’s the guy that put me on, he’s the guy that believed in me.”

