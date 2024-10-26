Star-studded Steve Madden and Gert-Johan Coetzee fashion show dazzles with top celebrities

Gert-Johan Coetzee is truly one of South Africa’s renowned designers and his clients, from celebrities to ordinary fashionistas, will always show their support for him. This was evident as the event for the debut of his collaboration with international fashion retailer Steve Madden was filled with his supporters.

Guests filled one of the auditoriums at the Sandton Convention Centre just to witness the magic that Steve Madden and Coetzee have whipped up. The fashion show extravaganza that brought New York to South Africa was hosted by the talented award-winning Nomalanga Shozi. No event in Golliwood is ever complete without a few top celebrities on the guest list and this event was star-studded. The fashion show extravaganza that brought New York to South Africa was hosted by the talented award-winning Nomalanga Shozi. Picture: Supplied In one corner of the venue, one could spot award-winning media personality Bonang Matheba and her squad. Matheba is one of Coetzee’s biggest supporters, there was a time in her career when he was her go-to fashion designer for red carpet looks.

Queen B, as her fans affectionately call her, wore a fashion forward black ensemble, with her signature black shades. She made sure to pose for pictures with her fans, embracing them all. Queen B as her fans affectionately call her wore a fashion forward black ensemble, with her signature black shades. Picture: Supplied Matheba even snapped pictures with presenter Zanele Potelwa who is proving to be the next big thing in television. “I love you,” Matheba told Potelwa, even promising to give her a call. Also turning heads was presenter and actress, Pearl Thusi with rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai, who sat in their own corner. Thusi and Nakai are also big supporters of Coetzee, often wearing his collections. Nakai showed off her toned body in her stomach-out and mini skirt outfit.

Presenter and actress Pearl Thusi with rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai, were turning heads as they sat in their own corner. Picture: Supplied Nakai was not the only one who showed off a flat tummy, so did YouTube creator and media personality Lasizwe Dambuza - who has seriously upped his style game as he came dressed to impress with his no shirt look. Lasizwe Dambuza - who has seriously upped his style game as he came dressed to impress with his no shirt look. Picture: Supplied Popular DJ, Oscar MBO was not removing any USB’s thankfully this time but slaying in his Steve Madden silver look before rocking the decks. Oscar MBO made a grand entrance with his entourage just seconds before the show began. Model Lebo Malope and popular DJ, Oscar MBO share a moment together. Picture: Supplied Other celebrities spotted at the massive fashion show were “Big Brother Titans” winner Khosi Twala, who has become quite the media personality, always attending top events, actress Tsholofelo Matshaba, model Margo Fargo and influencer Tshepi Vundla.