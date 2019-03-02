The majestic Sun City is buzzing as the who’s who of the film and television industry strut the red carpet in celebration of the prestigious 13th annual South African Film and Television Awards, taking place on Saturday night at the Super Bowl.
From glamorous designer gowns to stunning slim cut suits and red buttons, the local stars indeed brought their A-game.
This year’s red carpet saw Best Support Actor in Comedy Warren Masemola looking dapper in an all-black ensemble with a turbine paired with a fiery red bag, while Presley Chweneyagae rocked a black suit with a crisp white shirt.
South Africa is lucky to have a versatile actor like Warren Masemola. #SAFTAS13 pic.twitter.com/OTYTFZYcE3— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) March 2, 2019
#SAFTAs13 oh! Massive things are popping with @Presley_tsotsi on the red carpet. Cobra would be proud! pic.twitter.com/nfISxxzVPb— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) March 2, 2019
Madla N of the award-winning prison drama show "LockDown" looked dashing in a black, white with a touch of grey.
The gentlemen really brought their A game, as Hlomla Dandala donned a forest green suit.
#SAFTAs13 The River's @HlomlaDandala is the image of stylish on the red carpet pic.twitter.com/30V1dK7Iye— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) March 2, 2019
The ladies didn’t disappoint either with "LockDown" star Dawn Thandeka King in a black and grey ballgown and "Top Billing" presenter Lorna Maseko looking gorgeous in a golden and black dress with tassels on the bodice.
Picture Perfect is what @Lorns_Maseko is at the #SAFTAs13 #McCafeAtSAFTAS Red Carpet❤ pic.twitter.com/CSQ2rUL3y5— McDonald's S. Africa (@McDonalds_SA) March 2, 2019
#Saftas13 Actress Dawn Thandeka King looking ravishing pic.twitter.com/CthwBJrJYD— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) March 2, 2019
TV personality turned rapper Boity looked stunning in a champagne number. Sindi Dlathu who plays the badass Lindiwe Dlamini looked gorgeous in a black and champagne gown.
#SAFTAs13 Followers of the residents of Refilwe, gather round and see @S_Dlathu doing the utmost. Hee bafwethu. pic.twitter.com/8m1SfzXsL4— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) March 2, 2019
"Housekeepers"' star Zikhona Sodlaka strutted the red carpet in a pink showstopper gown. Best Actress in a TV soapie Kgomotso Christopher aka Yvonne of Scandal dazzled in peach and silver body-hugging dress with feathers at the bottom.
"LockDown"'s star Lorcia Cooper who plays gangster prisoner Tyson looked stunning in a black sequence dress.
#SAFTAs13 This is @LorciaCooper and her kids this tonight. 💕 pic.twitter.com/qiqMnZF2MM— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) March 2, 2019
Boity and Sho Madjozi opened the prestigious ceremony with a rousing performance.
Iyo, iyo iyo sesi @ShoMadjozi .What a whimsical moment at the #McCafeAtSAFTAS glam cam 360💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/qewshBXtNm— McDonald's S. Africa (@McDonalds_SA) March 2, 2019
Wuz Dat heat♨♨♨ we are feeling at the #SAFTAs13 #McCafeAtSAFTAS Red Carpet ❤ @Boity came thru. pic.twitter.com/70Iv00TDmN— McDonald's S. Africa (@McDonalds_SA) March 2, 2019
See more red carpet moments below.
#SAFTAs13 nominee @joannereyneke suited up and looking like a boss❤#McCafeAtSAFTAs pic.twitter.com/ds35x1sml8— McDonald's S. Africa (@McDonalds_SA) March 2, 2019
#McCafe #SAFTAs13 nominated actress Monique Rockman with @SAFTAS1 winner Crystal- Donna Roberts Queening👑👑👑 on the Red Carpet. pic.twitter.com/PufWNcVi7J— McDonald's S. Africa (@McDonalds_SA) March 2, 2019
A Host.A Dream...A Vision👑❤👑 @PearlModiadie left ashes behind the #SAFTAs13 #McCafeAtSAFTAS Red Carpet. pic.twitter.com/bLZ5rmH1JZ— McDonald's S. Africa (@McDonalds_SA) March 2, 2019
#SAFTAs13 @PrinceKaybee_SA spotted on the red carpet. Dapper pic.twitter.com/SZc73hrU7q— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) March 2, 2019
Okay now ladies let’s get in formation. Come through Somgaga @somizi #McCafeAtSAFTAS #SAFTAs13 pic.twitter.com/VJ87YgeZk7— McDonald's S. Africa (@McDonalds_SA) March 2, 2019
The prolific @ThembiMtshali dropping nuggets of knowledge at the #SAFTAs13 #McCafeAtSAFTAS Red Carpet👑 pic.twitter.com/LRmqH1Ey1x— McDonald's S. Africa (@McDonalds_SA) March 2, 2019
She's not a guest at a wedding today. 👰 @KayiseNgqula is here to celebrate our Mzansi #SAFTAs13 Nominees! 🔥 #MultiChoicexSAFTAs pic.twitter.com/FNuGCS4U3h— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) March 2, 2019
Greetings from #SAFTAs13 👋 pic.twitter.com/B82GmkldmI— NINA HASTIE (@THATninahastie) March 2, 2019
The ever bubbly and gorgeous @PennyLebyane ruling the Red Carpet 😍#SAFTAs13 #McCafeAtSAFTAS pic.twitter.com/Ore2oKbvFY— McDonald's S. Africa (@McDonalds_SA) March 2, 2019
#SAFTAs13 @PennyLebyane and @RorisangT strike a pose for us! pic.twitter.com/pXW4u845go— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) March 2, 2019