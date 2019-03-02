Prince Kaybee. Picture: Kedibone Modise

The majestic Sun City is buzzing as the who’s who of the film and television industry strut the red carpet in celebration of the prestigious 13th annual South African Film and Television Awards, taking place on Saturday night at the Super Bowl.

From glamorous designer gowns to stunning slim cut suits and red buttons, the local stars indeed brought their A-game. 

This year’s red carpet saw Best Support Actor in Comedy Warren Masemola looking dapper in an all-black ensemble with a turbine paired with a fiery red bag, while Presley Chweneyagae rocked a black suit with a crisp white shirt. 

Madla N of the award-winning prison drama show "LockDown" looked dashing in a black, white with a touch of grey.

The gentlemen really brought their A game, as Hlomla Dandala donned a forest green suit.

The ladies didn’t disappoint either with "LockDown" star Dawn Thandeka King in a black and grey ballgown and "Top Billing" presenter Lorna Maseko looking gorgeous in a golden and black dress with tassels on the bodice.

TV personality turned rapper Boity looked stunning in a champagne number. Sindi Dlathu who plays the badass Lindiwe Dlamini looked gorgeous in a black and champagne gown.

"Housekeepers"' star Zikhona Sodlaka strutted the red carpet in a pink showstopper gown. Best Actress in a TV soapie Kgomotso Christopher aka Yvonne of Scandal dazzled in peach and silver body-hugging dress with feathers at the bottom.

"LockDown"'s star Lorcia Cooper who plays gangster prisoner Tyson looked stunning in a black sequence dress.

Boity and Sho Madjozi opened the prestigious ceremony with a rousing performance.

See more red carpet moments below.