Prince Kaybee. Picture: Kedibone Modise

The majestic Sun City is buzzing as the who’s who of the film and television industry strut the red carpet in celebration of the prestigious 13th annual South African Film and Television Awards, taking place on Saturday night at the Super Bowl. From glamorous designer gowns to stunning slim cut suits and red buttons, the local stars indeed brought their A-game.

This year’s red carpet saw Best Support Actor in Comedy Warren Masemola looking dapper in an all-black ensemble with a turbine paired with a fiery red bag, while Presley Chweneyagae rocked a black suit with a crisp white shirt.

South Africa is lucky to have a versatile actor like Warren Masemola. #SAFTAS13 pic.twitter.com/OTYTFZYcE3 — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) March 2, 2019

#SAFTAs13 oh! Massive things are popping with @Presley_tsotsi on the red carpet. Cobra would be proud! pic.twitter.com/nfISxxzVPb — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) March 2, 2019

Madla N of the award-winning prison drama show "LockDown" looked dashing in a black, white with a touch of grey.

The gentlemen really brought their A game, as Hlomla Dandala donned a forest green suit.

#SAFTAs13 The River's @HlomlaDandala is the image of stylish on the red carpet pic.twitter.com/30V1dK7Iye — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) March 2, 2019

The ladies didn’t disappoint either with "LockDown" star Dawn Thandeka King in a black and grey ballgown and "Top Billing" presenter Lorna Maseko looking gorgeous in a golden and black dress with tassels on the bodice.

#Saftas13 Actress Dawn Thandeka King looking ravishing pic.twitter.com/CthwBJrJYD — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) March 2, 2019

TV personality turned rapper Boity looked stunning in a champagne number. Sindi Dlathu who plays the badass Lindiwe Dlamini looked gorgeous in a black and champagne gown.

#SAFTAs13 Followers of the residents of Refilwe, gather round and see @S_Dlathu doing the utmost. Hee bafwethu. pic.twitter.com/8m1SfzXsL4 — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) March 2, 2019

"Housekeepers"' star Zikhona Sodlaka strutted the red carpet in a pink showstopper gown. Best Actress in a TV soapie Kgomotso Christopher aka Yvonne of Scandal dazzled in peach and silver body-hugging dress with feathers at the bottom.

"LockDown"'s star Lorcia Cooper who plays gangster prisoner Tyson looked stunning in a black sequence dress.

Boity and Sho Madjozi opened the prestigious ceremony with a rousing performance.

Iyo, iyo iyo sesi @ShoMadjozi .What a whimsical moment at the #McCafeAtSAFTAS glam cam 360💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/qewshBXtNm — McDonald's S. Africa (@McDonalds_SA) March 2, 2019

See more red carpet moments below.