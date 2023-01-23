Steffi Brink pens emotional tribute to husband Clint

Media personality and soon-to-be-mom Steffi Brink had everyone swooning over her emotional tribute to her husband Clint ahead of the arrival of their baby girl. The couple, who have been married for just over six years, are expecting their first baby in April this year and have been showing so much love and appreciation for each other on the socials.

Usually Clint is the more vocal of the two with his many posts of appreciation for his wife and unborn child, and now Steffi has penned a tribute to her hubby. She wrote: “To the father of my unborn baby girl… “I thank God every day for the husband and friend that I found in you. When I thought I knew what I needed, He provided better. He provided you. “I am thankful that we get to grow together, make mistakes together and also win together.

“I am excited about the next chapter in our lives. We have prayed and waited on the Lord for this bundle of joy. A true miracle to say the least. “The past six years, nine months, one week and a day with you have been nothing short of magical. I’ve always been a ‘fairy tale and check list’ type of person, and one thing you taught me over the years is that fairy tales don’t exist. “What is more important is that it’s real. No façades, no pretences, just being REAL! The only thing that matters is the authenticity between two people who choose to be together through the hard and tough times.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steffi van Wyk-Brink (@steffionthebrink) Her message continued: “Love is an endurance race. Sometimes you face downhills (easier on the lungs but harder on the joints) and other times you face uphills (although hard, you get to enjoy the view from the top). “The journey is what matters most, and the destination, well will actually never be reached. It’s an ongoing process. We will reach the next pit stop, but we’ll never truly arrive in this lifetime.” She concluded: “Thank you Lord for another chance at life, at Love. Thank you for reintroducing LOVE to us daily. We choose to grow and cherish the miracles you grant us daily. Your grace, mercy and Love is sufficient. We lack nothing.

“Our cups runneth over and we are destined to serve Your Kingdom. May we spread Love and Light, and may we give Hope and Grace.” Clint replied to her post and wrote: “This time … with you & our baby … has been the most special moments. Just being together, grateful, excited, nervous, expectant, spending time, working as a team, figuring things out, being vulnerable & close, has been completely humbling. “The fact that God designs life & us the way He does. Just totally awe inspiring. Thank you for your care, friendship, laughter, support, commitment, the years of magic & for everything that’s still to come. I love you (two) endlessly 😘.”

Friends and family of the couple were loving the affection on Instagram. yasur_icequeen wrote: “Your baby is going to be absolutely gorgeous.” mo_rockd wrote: “Steffie u r going to be such a beautiful amazing MoMA bear ❤️❤️❤️love and blessings ❤️❤.”