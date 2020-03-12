Steve Harvey dragged for Africa's 'jungles' comment

American comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey was dragged on Twitter by South Africans after he posted a throwback video in which he described Africa as a jungle.

With a caption that said “I took a trip to Africa a few years back and trust me, those jungles are scarier than anything I saw in the hood”, Harvey began to narrate his experience of Africa then.

“No matter how crazy America can be at times, no matter how off-based America can appear, America is still the best deal out there. This is the best country in the whole wide world. I ain't going nowhere else. You can start that 'back-to-Africa' movement if you want to ... you're on your own", he said.





“I went over there last summer ... no no, it's way too hot in Africa. The sun be just leaning on your a**. I ain't going over there!”





He continued: “Went over there y'all, wrong wrong move. I'm from the ghetto, projects y'all ain't never been nothing else, can't be nothing else.”

“See, I'm from the ghetto and when I hear a barking sound, I know, oh that's a dog. I know about how far away that dog is, I know if my a** need to be on the move, I know if I need to get up on your car.”





Why is he talking about AFRICA like is a country 🤷🏾‍♂️🚶🏾‍♂️ — Joener (@paaqwesi540) March 10, 2020 Which Africa is that — Motlalepula. (@Lale_bella) March 10, 2020 It's strange that the joke and sarcasm about Africa is coming from an African American 🤔 — Dodo 😎🇪🇬 (@Dodo2568) March 10, 2020 He continued to talk about an eight safari he went on where he chose not to urinate anywhere.

“They've got some sh*t happening that you ain't ready for. They've got some noises in Africa that your a** just ain't familiar with.