Steve Hofmeyr throws satellite dish off his roof. Picture: Screengrab/Facebook



Just days after The MultiChoice Group announced they will no longer be airing Steve Hofmeyr content on any of their platforms, the Afrikaans singer shows fans his reaction to the service provider's decision.

In a video shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, Hofmeyr can be seen speaking on the phone, where he tells the person on the other end that he's cancelling his DStv subscription. When asking why, Hofmeyr says "MultiChoice is racist, state captured, friends with the Guptas and just boycotted an artist, Steve Hofmeyer".





The clip the shows him reversing over his DStv decoder, before proceeding to throw his satellite dish from his rooftop.





In the caption shared with the video, Hofmeyr calls on fans to do this same to stand a chance at winning R10 000.









And someone actually did. In a video reportedly shared by Twitter user Man's Not Barry Roux, a fan destroys his MultiChoice DStv dish in support of Hofmeyr and Afrikaans.









On Friday Hofmeyr thanked fans for their support, and claimed that someone is trying to have his Facebook account cancelled. He also claimed that his account was "hacked" and subsequently posted the video again.







