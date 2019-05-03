Steve Hofmeyr DStv drama: From trashing decoder to a 'hacked' Facebook account
Local / 3 May 2019, 11:57am / Voice Reporter and IOL
Just days after The MultiChoice Group announced they will no longer be airing Steve Hofmeyr content on any of their platforms, the Afrikaans singer shows fans his reaction to the service provider's decision.
In a video shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, Hofmeyr can be seen speaking on the phone, where he tells the person on the other end that he's cancelling his DStv subscription. When asking why, Hofmeyr says "MultiChoice is racist, state captured, friends with the Guptas and just boycotted an artist, Steve Hofmeyer".
The clip the shows him reversing over his DStv decoder, before proceeding to throw his satellite dish from his rooftop.
In the caption shared with the video, Hofmeyr calls on fans to do this same to stand a chance at winning R10 000.
And someone actually did. In a video reportedly shared by Twitter user Man's Not Barry Roux,
a fan destroys his MultiChoice DStv dish in support of Hofmeyr and Afrikaans.
On Friday Hofmeyr thanked fans for their support, and claimed that someone is trying to have his Facebook account cancelled. He also claimed that his account was "hacked" and subsequently posted the video again.
Hofmeyr has been embroiled in alleged racial slurs in the media, and DStv has been a large contributor of Hofmeyr’s content until recently when he became a hot topic for his alleged “controversial and race-baiting” rants when the 54-year-old Afrikaans artist previously stated on social media that “blacks are the architects of apartheid”.
The pay-TV company will now actively avoid airing any content in which he might appear in future, including the broadcast of any library material that features him.
Earlier this month, the organisers of the 2019 kykNET Ghoema Music Awards pulled the nomination of Die Land (The Land) music video in which Steve Hofmeyr appears alongside other Afrikaans singers.
Joe Heshu, MultiChoice’s group executive for corporate affairs, said: “We are committed to the building of a non-racial society and strongly condemn any acts of discrimination.”
Hofmeyr shot to fame for his roles in M-Net’s Egoli and the drama series Agter Elke Man, both of which are re-aired repeatedly on kykNET and SABC Encore (DStv 156).
He also appeared in several feature films, including No Hero (1992), Platteland (2011), Pretville (2012) and Treurgrond (2015).
MultiChoice’s decision means those movies may not be screened on DStv anymore.