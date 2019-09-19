Steve Hofmeyr. Picture: Instagram

Controversial Afrikaans musician Steve Hofmeyr has confirmed that he will no longer be taking part in the "Afrikaans is Groot" concert.



This comes after weeks of controversy and boycotts over his inclusion on the line-up of the music concert which is set to take place later this year.





Some of the concerts major sponsors pulled out of the concert in March this year after a 2014 tweet from the musician resurfaced on social media.





In it, Hofmeyr said black people were the “architects of apartheid”.



Soon after Media24 and Toyota SA announced that they had ended their relationship with the concert over Hofmeyr's participation and later MTN and Coca-Cola distanced themselves from the show.





In a statement on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Hofmeyr said he had met with concert organisers and had stepped aside to ensure the event's future success.





In the statement, which was posted in Afrikaans, he said, “I do this in the interests of my colleagues and our big production team. I understand the enormous challenges in terms of infrastructure and costs and what the loss of income would mean to my fellow artists.”



