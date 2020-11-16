Stogie T graduates from Bible school

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Tweeps are ready to join Stogie T’s church now that the rapper graduated from Bible school. On Sunday, Stogie T, real name Tumi Molekane, left Mzansi shook when he revealed that he has been attending Bible school for the last year and shared his certifications to prove it. Taking to social media, the award-winning rapper shared snaps of his wife Babongile Bophela Molekane, who was also graduating at the same Bible school, and him. He also took the moment to express his gratitude to his Pastor Tracy Eddie for her guidance and counselling throughout his year at the school. He wrote: “This is Pastor Tracy Eddie from @graceplacechurch she is a facilitator at the Bible school I started attending this year.

“That there are people out here who concern themselves with the well-being of your soul and your eternal salvation, selflessly at that, is proof enough for me of his power.

“I love her to bits, she isn’t just an educator, she is one of the bravest people I have ever met, firm but fair, straight shooter, God bless you, Pastor Tracy. "

He also congratulated his wife:” I offer congrats to all my classmates and especially my wife @bongibops on completing her second year.

“I am so tempted to offer disclaimers about my journey and what not but I am just going to say this...."Behold the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world."

With his Instagram comments turned off, fans took to Twitter to congratulate the rapper, with many already referring to him as “reverend” and “bishop”.

Below are some of the fan reactions on Twitter.

Imagine attending Tumis' church and there he is preaching in riddles, puns and figure of speeches and half of the things he says goes over congregations' heads 😂![CDATA[]]>😂 — Pleasure_LandSA (@PleasureLand_SA) November 15, 2020

Amen Pastor!! — Mesire WorldWide (@1uncleblue) November 15, 2020

The 39-year-old muso was the lead vocalist for the hip hop group “Tumi and the Volume.” The group officially disbanded in 2012.

In 2016, Tumi relaunched himself as Stogie T and released an album called, Stogie T, which featured Da L.E.S, Lastee, Emtee, Nasty C, Nadia Nakai and Yanga.

Does this revelation mean that Stogie will be joining the list of celebrities who have become pastors, the like of Kabelo “Bouga Luv” Mabalane, Khaya Mthethwa, Pushie Watson, Innocent Sadiki and gospel sensation Pastor Benjamin Dube? We will have to wait and see.