Stogie T issues statement following brawl with Nota Baloyi at event

Local rapper Stogie T and hip hop fundi Nota Baloyi got into an altercation over the weekend. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Nota shared his version of the events and how the fight happened.

The “SA’s Hottest MCs” panellist said he walked up to the “By Any Means” rapper at an event because apparently someone told him Stogie had been looking for him. Nota says he pulled up on Stogie T after he threatened him.



Nota Baloyi says he wants another fight with Stogie T. pic.twitter.com/AISmRIpXmF — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) October 4, 2021 Nota then claimed Stogie swung at him first, and that was how the fight started. He also made allegations that Stogie punched a woman two weeks prior. Taking to his Instagram feed, Nota added: “Yes, it's true, Stogie T thought he could rumble with me ... I put him down fast and pinned him to the ground, and I thought about breaking his nose, but on second thought, I thought it was good.

“Enough to have him enjoy the rest of the party with a ripped shirt. “Why would you swing on me while I'm wearing my platinum edition FUBU x ALI?” View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOTA Nhlamulo Baloyi (@lavidanota) Following this, Stogie T released a statement on Monday addressing what went down over the weekend along with the other allegations made by Nota.

He said: “As an artist, I support free speech and the right of anyone to express their feelings on various public platforms. “I have come to accept that people will either love or reject what I produce. Nota Baloyi has made a name for himself by slandering various creatives in the arts and culture space, with the particular vitriol reserved for me. “He has lied about encounters, charged me with destroying culture, one time suggesting my mother was a corrupt public servant who cheated the state to prop up my European tours with Tumi and The Volume, and most recently, suggesting I am a woman beater.

“Yesterday, at an event touted as bringing hip hop together for the love of the culture, I was minding my own business when Nota encroached my section. “I interpreted this as a provocation and gestured for him to leave and an unfortunate fracas ensued. “I regret that it had to get to all that and would like to extend my deepest apologies to my wife, my family, my church, and the hip hop community.