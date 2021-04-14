Stogie T lashes out at Rasta for a botched portrait of hip-hop icon DMX

Zimbabwean-born South African artist, Rasta, real name Lebani Sirenje, has over the years earned himself a bad reputation for his unflattering work. Despite getting a lot of flak on social media for his botched portraits, Rasta doesn’t get discouraged, he continues to showcase his work on different social media platforms. And this time Rasta seems to have hit a nerve with his latest drawing of DMX, leaving fans of the late hip-hop superstar fuming. DMX died on Friday, April 9, at White Plains Hospital in New York following a heart attack, according to the statement issued by his family. Days after the shocking news of DMX’s passing broke, Rasta, who is popularly known for his paintings that are mostly done at celebrity and famous people’s funerals, decided to honour the music icon with a portrait.

Taking to Twitter, Rasta unveiled the painting, with a caption: “Real example of multi-talent. Real rappers pray. Rest in prayer, my brother.”

Fans of the rapper, including Stogie T, real name Tumi Molekane didn’t seem impressed with Rasta’s work.

Stogie T, who doesn’t mince his words, lashed out at the infamous painter for yet another botched portrait of an iconic personality.

“Bro, I have a lot of love for you. I have defended you from negative criticism.

“I thought instead of trashing you maybe we should encourage you to go to school for formal training, but brother, you just suck, your insistence on commemorating people with bad art is insulting,” tweeted the rapper.

Tweeps seem to agree with Stogie.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below.

Tweeps recently gave him a taste of his own medicine and when a portrait of him emerged on social media.

Rasta has previously done portraits of former president Jacob Zuma‚ retired SABC news anchor Noxolo Grootboom and legendary singer Dolly Parton.