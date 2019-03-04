I'm so scared😰 and traumatised😩 after seeing the video and Babes Wodumo looks pregnant 😭💔 #Mampintsha pic.twitter.com/CGPf0LxlUJ— lelekha Elay (@zoleka_majola) March 4, 2019
Fuck Mampintsha.... Complete trash.— Rouge (@Rouge_Rapper) March 4, 2019
Mampintsha needs to be stopped. I hope they make an example out of him so every man knows that hitting a woman is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. My heart breaks for Babes. 💔— #MeetingYourPower #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) March 4, 2019
Yo, @SAPoliceService there is something (@MampintshaNuz) waiting to be arrested TODAY. Please do right by Babes as well as the women of this country. #LockUpMampintsha— #BAKAE OUT NOW (@Boity) March 4, 2019
Sis, @BABESWODUMO, whatever decisions you make today, do not make them out of fear. We stand with you. Ignore those who say it’s your fault & why didn’t you leave that time, today is today. @MampintshaNuz laying a hand on you is a crime. Stand sisi, we are standing with you. 💛— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) March 4, 2019
This needs to stop! No woman should ever be subjected to such 💔 Ngeke bafethu this isn’t right 😭 Yaze yabuhlungu inhliziyo yami...— Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) March 4, 2019