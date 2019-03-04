Babes Wodumo and her partner, Mampintsha.
South African's woke up to a shocking video of Gqom star Babes Wodumo allegedly being hit by her partner, Mampintsha. 

In the video, Babes and Mampintsha are seen arguing and as she walks away, he hits her from behind. Mampintsha, who is a former Big Nuz member is then seen hitting Babes again. 

Babes, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, posted the live video to her official Instagram account. 


Since its release, local celebrities have expressed their outrage and support. 

Rapper Rouge, DJ Zinhle, Boity and Minnie Dlamini-Jones all tweeted support for Babes.

See tweets below: 