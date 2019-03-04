Babes Wodumo and her partner, Mampintsha.



South African's woke up to a shocking video of Gqom star Babes Wodumo allegedly being hit by her partner, Mampintsha.

In the video, Babes and Mampintsha are seen arguing and as she walks away, he hits her from behind. Mampintsha, who is a former Big Nuz member is then seen hitting Babes again.





Babes, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, posted the live video to her official Instagram account.

I'm so scared😰 and traumatised😩 after seeing the video and Babes Wodumo looks pregnant 😭💔 #Mampintsha pic.twitter.com/CGPf0LxlUJ — lelekha Elay (@zoleka_majola) March 4, 2019





Since its release, local celebrities have expressed their outrage and support.





Rapper Rouge, DJ Zinhle, Boity and Minnie Dlamini-Jones all tweeted support for Babes.





See tweets below:





Fuck Mampintsha.... Complete trash. — Rouge (@Rouge_Rapper) March 4, 2019





Mampintsha needs to be stopped. I hope they make an example out of him so every man knows that hitting a woman is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. My heart breaks for Babes. 💔 — #MeetingYourPower #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) March 4, 2019





Yo, @SAPoliceService there is something (@MampintshaNuz) waiting to be arrested TODAY. Please do right by Babes as well as the women of this country. #LockUpMampintsha — #BAKAE OUT NOW (@Boity) March 4, 2019





Sis, @BABESWODUMO, whatever decisions you make today, do not make them out of fear. We stand with you. Ignore those who say it’s your fault & why didn’t you leave that time, today is today. @MampintshaNuz laying a hand on you is a crime. Stand sisi, we are standing with you. 💛 — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) March 4, 2019