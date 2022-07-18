Literacy giant, struggle icon and poet Don Mattera has died. He was 86. The details surrounding his passing are yet to be confirmed.

Story continues below Advertisement

A close relative confirmed his passing and said an official statement would be issued in due course. “It is with sadness that we confirm the passing of brother Omaruddin ‘Don’ Mattera,” he said. “His funeral will leave from 8 Ramaite Street, Protea North at 7.30 pm proceeding to Avalon Cemetery for Janaz,” said the family member, who wished to remain anonymous.

However, it was later confirmed that Mattera will be laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery in accordance with Muslim burial customs. Mattera was recently honoured with the 2022 Artfluence Human Rights Award for his commitment to human rights, activism, and community development. Due to ill health, the anti-apartheid activist was unable to attend the official opening of the Artfluence Human Rights event held at the Centre for Creative Arts, at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, on May 3.

Story continues below Advertisement

Born in 1935 in Western Native Township (now Westbury), Mattera grew up in Sophiatown. His diverse heritage derived from his Italian grandfather, Khoisan and Xhosa grandmother and Tswana mother. In his autobiography, “Memory is the Weapon”, Mattera paints a fascinating picture of his life on the streets of Sophiatown. His poetry ranges from political tributes and eulogies to praise songs and highly emotional love songs.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mattera was also a journalist and was the founding member of the Union of Black Journalists (UBJ), the African Writers Association (AWA), the Congress of South African Writers (Cosaw) and Skotaville Publishers. In 2011, Mattera was awarded an honorary Doctor of Literature and Philosophy degree from Unisa for his work over the years, including his efforts in the fight against apartheid. He received many literary awards such as the Literary Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010 from the Department of Arts and Culture as well as the South African presidential Order of Ikhamanga: Silver in 2007.

Story continues below Advertisement