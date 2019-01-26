Minnie Dlamini and Usain Bolt at The Sun Met at Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town on Saturday. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA)

The 2019 Sun Met saw Mzansi’s celebrities show off their ‘Precious Metals' at Kenilworth Racecourse In Cape Town on Saturday. ‘Africa’s Richest Race Day’ is once again here with Sun International and GH Mumm in their third year of sponsorship bring luxury and glamour to the day at the racers.

While horseracing is the main attraction of the day, it’s also a day where Mzansi’s A-list celebs are together in one place aiming to slay all day.

Famous faces such as K Naomi, Moozlie, Siv Ngesi, Boity Thulo and Somizi Mhlongo and his fiancé Mohale Motaung, among others, were in attendance.

Minnie Dlamini and Usain Bolt returned as host keeping the race day goers entertained.

Talking about the day at the races Dlamini says, "It was so much fun and I'm still having a lot of fun and I can't wait for that after party at the paddock club to turn up with Usain Bolt."



See all your favourite celebs in their ‘African Luxury: Precious Metals’ outfits below: