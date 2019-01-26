The 2019 Sun Met saw Mzansi’s celebrities show off their ‘Precious Metals' at Kenilworth Racecourse In Cape Town on Saturday.
‘Africa’s Richest Race Day’ is once again here with Sun International and GH Mumm in their third year of sponsorship bring luxury and glamour to the day at the racers.
While horseracing is the main attraction of the day, it’s also a day where Mzansi’s A-list celebs are together in one place aiming to slay all day.
Famous faces such as K Naomi, Moozlie, Siv Ngesi, Boity Thulo and Somizi Mhlongo and his fiancé Mohale Motaung, among others, were in attendance.
Minnie Dlamini and Usain Bolt returned as host keeping the race day goers entertained.
Usain Bolt arrives at the @SunMetZA #SunMet celebrated with @GHMUMMSA pic.twitter.com/JDusd4ZQcq— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) January 26, 2019
Talking about the day at the races Dlamini says, "It was so much fun and I'm still having a lot of fun and I can't wait for that after party at the paddock club to turn up with Usain Bolt."
See all your favourite celebs in their ‘African Luxury: Precious Metals’ outfits below:
Sun Met in Capetown just got Lit 🔥 #SunMet @ghmumm @carltontttbrown 🍾🥂🙌🏽
I love her soooo much @boity 🥂Twinning in gold @ghmumm_sa #NextVictory 💎
Stare into my eyes, what do you see?!😂 - #HeinekenExperience #SunMet
@JimmyNevis in black and white @SunMetZA. #SunMet pic.twitter.com/PlM5Hj3hZ2— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) January 26, 2019
@iamSivN looking handsome as always. @SunMetZA @IOL #SunMet #TheGlenlivetJazztown pic.twitter.com/nOgqcmIhz6— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) January 26, 2019