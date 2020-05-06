Supa Mega shares details of AKA TV on Instagram Live

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share



Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday evening, the "Fela In Versace" rapper kicked of the "State Of The Megacy" by formally announcing the launch of AKA TV.



Dressed in a navy blue suit, AKA said his app, which he calls a channel, will be available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store on Friday as a subscription based service at R50 per month. View this post on Instagram #AKATV goes live on Friday 🇿🇦 Catch the State of The Megacy Address at 7pm SHARP on my IG LIVE in a bit 📺📲 A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on May 6, 2020 at 9:31am PDT He also opened the floor for his fans to address him, however, due to a bad connection the first couple of fans were kicked off since he couldn't hear anything. Local rapper AKA dropped more details about his new channel, AKA TV, which is set to drop on Friday.





"Victory Lap" rapper Moozlie made a brief appearance where she asked about what will be available on the app.





The "Jika" hitmaker elaborated that "The Supa Mega Show" would go live along with videos from his live performances including his recent "AKA Orchestra On The Sqaure" that was held at the Sun Arena, Time Square in Pretoria.





Furthermore, he said that he would also be interviewing his celebrity friends and let his fans see the things he's often privy too.





Near the end of the live, he was able to get two more fans on his IG Live and gave advice about being an upcoming artist during lockdown, stating that the best thing to do is to keep making music.



