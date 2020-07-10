SuperMash helps struggling artists

SuperMash, the eight-year-old comic book author, has partnered with government to help struggling artists. Mzansi’s own child superhero and author, Prince Mashawana, popularly known as SuperMash, has joined forces with Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation to help struggling artists and sports stars during the Covid-19 pandemic. Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Mbali Hlophe, has announced the establishment of a provincial relief fund for the sport and arts industry. Elaborating on the project, Hlophe explained: “The fund is part of Covid-19 relief measures for the sectors aimed at benefiting athletes, artists, technical officials, community sport and arts practitioners as the core of the entire ecosystem.” She continued: “The Department has received food parcels from private-sector corporations and Foundations of artists and athletes who seek to assist the less fortunate within the sector.

Amongst these are Steyn City Foundation, Zodwa Khoza Foundation, Kaizer Motaung Jnr Foundation, Multichoice Group, Soft Coffee and JIM International, including our youngest contributor Prince "SuperMash" Mashawana who has created a kid's superhero character called Super Mash and written a book.”

SuperMash. Picture: Supplied

SuperMash is the country’s first black child fictional superhero, who reciprocally encourages young kids to see themselves as heroes.

The idea is for him to be the friend that can share his superpowers and this is unleashed by wearing the SuperMash wristband.

Not only will children be better equipped to meet and overcome challenges, but they will also learn the true depth of the power within themselves as they assume personal responsibility, grow emotionally and boost self-awareness.

Through his comic book, titled Super Mash, the eight-year-old highlights societal issues including child abuse, substance abuse, adoption challenges, the effects of divorce, bullying, discrimination and violence at schools.

“I wanted to lead by example by showing kids that they are not the only ones in the world going through difficult challenges or that the world is against them. "The issues are something I see every day or when someone tells me about them, and I question myself on how I can do better for kids my age,” SuperMash revealed.

He added: "I just want every young person to know that they are not alone, my one wish for South Africa is for kids to be in a home with loving parents, food on the table and a roof over their heads. For kids to be safe from harm.

"I feel bad for kids that sought sanctuary and a meal at school and who now have to stay at home. I want to encourage all kids to dream big and never give up on them.”