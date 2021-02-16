SuperMash set to become the youngest person to do a TEDx talk in the world

Eight-year-old comic book author Prince Mashawana, popularly known as SuperMash, is ready to break some world records as he becomes the youngest individual to take part in the TEDx talks. SuperMash will become the youngest person in the world to speak at the TEDx conference when he takes the stage at the TEDxSandton event in April. This is an incredible milestone considering that some of the TEDx speakers throughout the years have included British-American author Simon Sinek and multi-billionaire tech genius and businessman Bill Gates. SuperMash is two years younger than the current holder of the "youngest ever to do a TEDx talk“ title. The youngster, who became South Africa’s first real-life, black child superhero, motivates kids to be their own hero.

He tackles societal issues like bullying, child abuse, domestic violence, substance abuse and child hunger.

For his first TEDx conference, the Joburg-born star has been asked to speak on the following topic: “Can children change the world?"

IOL Entertainment caught up with the young author to talk about his preparation for the big day.

On what inspired his decision to be part of this project, SuperMash, explains: “My inspiration to be part of TEDx talk was the desire to challenge myself.

“To inspire and motivate other children, show them that we can achieve whatever we put our minds to. I can’t believe that I am the youngest in the world to ever do a TEDx talk.”

The young superhero spoke strongly about the power of kindness.

“Be kind to others and yourself. Feed and donate to the less fortunate whenever you’re able to. Protect the planet by keeping it clean,” says SuperMash.

He adds: “Most importantly, let’s build each other, especially as kids. We need to stop comparing and competing, but instead we need to work together and support each other.

“I learned this from a very young age: that supporting someone else’s wins does not take away anything from you.

"My fellow superheroes can catch my TEDx talk on YouTube. Links will be shared on social media platforms as well," he said.

In between spreading positivity and juggling school, SuperMash is working on his latest offering, a children’s book titled, "Diary of a Superhero," which is set for release later in the year.