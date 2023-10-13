Supersport’s Lindiwe Nxumalo in her ‘healing era’ as she confirms she’s left her marriage

SuperSport presenter Lindiwe Dube-Nxumalo on Friday took to her timeline and dropped the bomb that she had left her “toxic marriage”. Her announcement comes months after Nxumalo and her husband welcomed their first child together.

In a post on X, the media personality reflected on two things that she is grateful for - the birth of her son and the courage to leave her toxic marriage. Dube and her partner, Sibusiso Nxumalo got engaged in 2021, after a lavish proposal at the top of Nambithi Hills in the KwaZulu Natal. They got married a year later. “Yes, I am going through a divorce. That’s all I can say.” she confirmed to Sunday World.

Screenshot of Lindiwe Dube confirming she has left her toxic marriage. Picture: Twitter screenshot The sports anchor and the pilot have kept their relationship out of the spotlight but the bombshell has placed them in the public’s eyes, with many wanting to know when did everything come crashing down.

According to reports, it’s been a while since the sports presenter was spotted without her wedding ring and that she has now reverted back to her maiden name. “I knew something was wrong when I saw her starting to use the Dube surname rather than Nxumalo, even on her social pages,” a source told Sunday World. In an Instagram post, Dube, captioned her post with a declaration that she was in her “healing era” prior to her divorce confirmation.