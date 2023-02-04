Music sensation Samthing Soweto is mourning the loss of his beloved pet Ntsimbi. Samthing Soweto shared a cute video of Ntsimbi trying to kiss him on the face, simply captioned the post:”🪦 RIP Ntsimbi, until we meet again🙏🏿”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samthing Soweto 🇿🇦 (@samthingsoweto) Messages of love and support have been pouring in on social media since Samthing Soweto announced the death of his best friend. Buhle_bakhe wrote: “May his soul rest in peace, hope u stay strong, he will always be with u, in spirit and in your heart, sending much love to u 🥺😔❤ RIP Ntsimbi🕊🕊🥺😔❤🌏.” Leon_dlamlenze said: “Condolences, mfanakithi. 🙏🏾 Rest well, Ntsimbi. 🕊”

Maake Frank commented: “The pain of losing the true friend😢” Mponemoeketsi added: “😢ASKIES… only a few understand this pain. Hugs to you.” Blose_phathakahle even suggested a tribute song for Ntsimbi. He wrote: “As long as there is a song about Nsimbi in your album that you are dropping next week.”

In their 2017 article titled “Why losing a dog can be harder than losing a relative or friend”, The Conversation, explains why losing a pet can be as devastating as losing a relative or a close friend. After all these furry friends ultimately become family; hence their loss becomes difficult for many pet owners. In the article Psychologist, Julie Axelrod is quoted saying that the loss of a dog is painful because “owners aren’t just losing the pet”.

