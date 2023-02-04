Music sensation Samthing Soweto is mourning the loss of his beloved pet Ntsimbi.
Samthing Soweto shared a cute video of Ntsimbi trying to kiss him on the face, simply captioned the post:”🪦 RIP Ntsimbi, until we meet again🙏🏿”
Messages of love and support have been pouring in on social media since Samthing Soweto announced the death of his best friend.
Buhle_bakhe wrote: “May his soul rest in peace, hope u stay strong, he will always be with u, in spirit and in your heart, sending much love to u 🥺😔❤ RIP Ntsimbi🕊🕊🥺😔❤🌏.”
Leon_dlamlenze said: “Condolences, mfanakithi. 🙏🏾 Rest well, Ntsimbi. 🕊”
WATCH: Moshe Ndiki bids farewell to his beloved ‘Sugar’ in lavish ceremony
‘Jazz In The Lights’ music festival postponed to 2023 due to heavy rains
Samthing Soweto accused of ‘manipulating’ fans with his depression
WATCH: Fans react to Samthing Soweto selfie video: ‘This man is so loveable’
Samthing Soweto opens up about his battle with depression
Maake Frank commented: “The pain of losing the true friend😢”
Mponemoeketsi added: “😢ASKIES… only a few understand this pain. Hugs to you.”
Blose_phathakahle even suggested a tribute song for Ntsimbi. He wrote: “As long as there is a song about Nsimbi in your album that you are dropping next week.”
In their 2017 article titled “Why losing a dog can be harder than losing a relative or friend”, The Conversation, explains why losing a pet can be as devastating as losing a relative or a close friend.
After all these furry friends ultimately become family; hence their loss becomes difficult for many pet owners.
In the article Psychologist, Julie Axelrod is quoted saying that the loss of a dog is painful because “owners aren’t just losing the pet”.
“It could mean the loss of a source of unconditional love, a primary companion who provides security and comfort, and maybe even a protégé that’s been mentored like a child,” said Axelrod.
The article further explained that “perhaps if people realised just how strong and intense the bond is between people and their dogs, such grief would become more widely accepted.
“This would greatly help dog owners to integrate death into their lives and help them move forward.”