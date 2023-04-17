T-bose and Mapaseka Mokwele celebrate brass anniversary

Maintaining a relationship in the 21st century is extremely difficult. And that’s why when couples celebrate anniversaries, it should be given the respect it deserves. One couple, who have been proved their love has grown from strength to strength despite their many hardships, is Mzansi’s favourite radio personality couples, Thabo “T-bose” and Mapaseka Mokwele.

The couple recently took to Instagram to publicly wish each other on their brass anniversary. For Mapaseka, it’s a double celebration because she also celebrates her birthday on this day. “This is us! 21 years later! Happy anniversary to us my love! To many more 🥂,” said the Radio 2000 presenter, Mapaseka. She added: “I still choose us! I choose you! ❤️❤️❤️ Re kopa skhiya 🔑 sa 21! We are legal now! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mapaseka Mokwele (@mapasekamokwele) The Kaya 959 mid-morning presenter wrote: “Happy birthday my Love!!! Still as gorgeous as day 1. Thank you for choosing me, every day, to share your life with me. Here’s to another 21 years together.❤️.” Their friends, fans and followers gushed over their milestone. Media personality and television host Azania Mosaka wrote: “Aaaaahhhh Pasi. I remember the early year when we worked together at Metro. And it’s 21 years later now. Congratulations to you and Thabo. Blessings and abundance 🎉🍾🥂.”