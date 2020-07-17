Tamar Braxton in hospital after possible suicide attempt

American singer and television personality Tamar Braxton has been rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after being found unresponsive. Sources believe it was a possible suicide attempt.

According to sources who spoke to The Blast, Tamar was staying at the 5 star Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown, Los Angeles, near LA Live, with her boyfriend David Adefeso.

It has been reported that David found Tamar “unresponsive” and called 911 to report his girlfriend had been drinking and taken an unknown amount of prescription pills. Sources say he believed it was a possible suicide attempt.

Sources say ambulances arrived at the hotel and transported the reality star to a California hospital in Downtown L.A.

