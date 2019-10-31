Tamara Dey. Picture: Instagram

Tamara Dey allegedly filed court papers to up her child support from R10 000 to R20 000 per month from Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s son, Mninginisi Nkhavi Mhinga.

According to Sunday World, Tamara Dey, real name Nathalie Atzeni, filed papers at the Randburg Magistrate Court claiming that the current amount, R10 000 per month, isn't enough for their child Lalabella Dey.

The publication further claims that Mhinga has filed a responding affidavit refuting Dey's claims that she needs more money for the child. 

Dey and Mhinga are set to appear in court on January 28 to settle the matter. 

In September 2017, the "Colours" singer announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a photoshoot. 

I'm super excited to share some very special news today and announce that I'm pregnant with my first child and in my 2nd trimester ✨ With a baby on the way and a new album dropping soon, I continue to have a very active pregnancy. I'm promoting my new music, doing gigs and staying fit and healthy with the help of local studio, My Pilates in Dunkeld, Johannesburg as their newly appointed brand ambassador. I'm embracing this next chapter in my life with much joy and excitement and can’t wait to share both my new music and babybliss with all of you very soon. Thank you to my team and to those closest to me. Your unwavering love, support and encouragement has been invaluable. I love you ♥️ All garments by @Wolford_Johannesburg Photography by Vatic Studio @BrettRubin and @Nicolevanh And a huge thx to @dmpinfo @bespokeconsultpr and my sponsors @mypilatessa @carltonhairsa @prettyleelashes and @veerosegold_nails

Later that year she welcomed her baby girl and tweeted: On Sunday 17 December 2017 at 11.43pm We welcomed a beautiful, healthy little girl called #Lalabella in to the world and we are all completely besotted with her,” she captioned a picture from the delivery room. Tamara added that she has never known a love like this. “There is no greater blessing on this earth! We love you little Lala".