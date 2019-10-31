Tamara Dey. Picture: Instagram

Tamara Dey allegedly filed court papers to up her child support from R10 000 to R20 000 per month from Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s son, Mninginisi Nkhavi Mhinga. According to Sunday World, Tamara Dey, real name Nathalie Atzeni, filed papers at the Randburg Magistrate Court claiming that the current amount, R10 000 per month, isn't enough for their child Lalabella Dey.

The publication further claims that Mhinga has filed a responding affidavit refuting Dey's claims that she needs more money for the child.

Dey and Mhinga are set to appear in court on January 28 to settle the matter.

In September 2017, the "Colours" singer announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a photoshoot.