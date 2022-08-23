Tarina Patel hits back at claims that she was fired: ‘RHOJ producers simply can’t afford me’

Ahead of its return following a two-year hiatus, "The Real Housewives of Johannesburg“ (RHOJ) is already sizzling with drama. In a recent report, Sunday World claimed that RHOJ cast member Tarina Patel was "fired".

It detailed how Patel allegedly rubbed producers the wrong way after inviting Christall Kay to an event without the knowledge of producers, despite being aware that she wasn't welcome on the show. Kay was allegedly involved in an altercation with DJ Tira’s wife, Gugu Khathi and Brinnette Seopela. Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Patel, who is currently on set in India, rubbished claims that she was fired from the reality show, laughing off what she called a "publicity stunt“ by producers.

"So they need Tarina Patel to gain momentum on the show, after this long gap! Tarina Patel sells papers. "The ‘drama’ has clearly already begun, where this publicity stunt is in full swing, to extract eyeballs and visibility on the show," she said. Patel made it clear that there was no question of her being fired because she never signed a contract.

"Where is the contract," she asked, challenging the producers to reveal the document. "To be ‘fired’, your job must be terminated. I could only be ‘fired’ if there was a contract signed and in place," said Patel. She said that after lending her fabulousness to the show last season, she was never going back.

"I’m never going to be part of more seasons, they're just not of my calibre and that’s pretty obvious. It’s not the kind of show for me,“ she said. The reality TV star also explained that it would have been impossible for her to bring Kay on to set without the producer's knowledge. "If that is their story, of me bringing someone on the show, how can one bring on people without the consent of the crew, it’s all planned. The producers oversee who comes on the show, they simply don’t shoot if they’re not happy.

“They are not at the mercy of the content; they engineer, manipulate behind the scenes and if they don’t want anyone on it, it doesn’t get on - it’s as simple as that. It's not like they aren’t in control," she said. Patel didn’t pulled any punches when it came to her thoughts on the upcoming season of the RHOJ, claiming that production couldn't afford the "highest paid actress". "The producers work with such low budgets, they simply can’t afford me. Being the highest paid actress, it eats into their budget and profits.