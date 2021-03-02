Tbo Touch launches international media and broadcasting school

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Media mogul Thabo "Tbo Touch" Molefe recently announced on social media that he is launching a media and broadcasting school that will take the industry by storm. The former Metro FM presenter has added another feather to his already crowded cap as the new executive director of the International Institute of Broadcasting (IIOB). According to the website, the International Institute of Broadcasting is a private tertiary academic institution specialising in the broadcasting industry. IIOB was founded by South African veteran broadcasting industry leaders who have a strong aspiration to educate, develop and empower South African talent. We're excited to share more information about the International Institute of Broadcasting! Hear from our Founder and Executive Director @iamtbotouch in this video. #iiob #connectingyoutotheworld pic.twitter.com/qhEret9ZUy — International Institute of Broadcasting (@IiobNet) February 26, 2021 The media personality and businessman added that he will be giving away scholarships to future media icons.

“Follow @IiobNet for the next 4 weeks we will be giving away scholarships to deserving students apply first on http://iiob.net and connect with our global team of Lecturers in NY, Umhlanga and Joburg. All students can apply! #iiob2021,” tweeted Molefe.

Follow @IiobNet for the next 4 weeks we will be giving away scholarship to deserving students apply first on https://t.co/5BsgxN5gRg and connect with our global team of Lecturers in NY, Umhlanga and Joburg. All students can apply! #iiob2021 pic.twitter.com/DCYQ36QY9u — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) February 26, 2021

Taking to his Instagram this week, Molefe announced he is finally seeing the fruits of his labour after two years of hard work and sleepless nights.

He wrote: “When I look back, I thank God for every moment good and bad cause my steps are ordered by my the Lord. My ancestors are with me in all my decisions. It took good and bad decisions to get me here."

He continued: “There's a serious drought in talent development in our media landscape. I switch from radio & tv stations from time and time and ask myself what happened? Toast to the few that still got that spark and those who are yet to come.

After a long chat with industry friends, I realised that Education is at the nucleus of this drought. The misconception of hiring talent based on social media following was the beginning of this degeneration.

“Top 5 iconic radio personalities in the world are hardly on social media. A social media following is not the sole accurate measure of influence. It has to be sustained by the depth of your talent, skill and gravitas. I decide to approach industry heavyweights to join me in crafting the NEXT, John Kani or Oprah Winfrey.”

Read the full statement below.