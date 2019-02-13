Tbo Touch who plays the role of Mthakathi in the movie Blessers talks about it as its executive director Picture: Timothy Bernard/Africa News Agency(ANA)

Following claims by Sunday World that TouchHD was facing liquidation Tbo Touch has since refuted the claims in a statement on social media. Over the weekend the newspaper reported that the online radio platform was close to liquidation due to an alleged hospitality lawsuit from Boomtown Events for the amount of R190 000, which is allegedly owed from the 2017 Durban July.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Touch shared a press release addressing the claims and dismissing the allegations with the contempt it deserves.

Adding, "don't believe the hype...we got this".

I know my PR has sent a public statement but it’s only right to send this love letter to both @SowetanLIVE & @SundayWorldZA the free publicity is highly appreciated 🙌🏾. See you Thursday at Rockets I invited all your staff. pic.twitter.com/OYEnxxCo45 — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) February 11, 2019

However, tweeps weren't satisfied with the statement with some pointing out that the release doesn't address the hospitality bill owed to Boomtown Events.

The point is not about liquidation baba, the issue is about Touch HD & marketing failing to pay service providers money due to them. Can you boldly deny that in your press releases? — DA HUSTLER (@FR66DOM) February 12, 2019

190k my dear. And he promised to settle in trenches of R50k Per month. But failed to do so pic.twitter.com/Vm4c2y5aEo — MJ Ncube🎬 (@mj_ncube) February 11, 2019

Does this mean you are going to settle the R190k catering bill you ran at the 2017 Durban July? I mean, if you are "thriving", pls pay the service provider. — MJ Ncube🎬 (@mj_ncube) February 11, 2019



