Following claims by Sunday World that TouchHD was facing liquidation Tbo Touch has since refuted the claims in a statement on social media.

Over the weekend the newspaper reported that the online radio platform was close to liquidation due to an alleged hospitality lawsuit from Boomtown Events for the amount of R190 000, which is allegedly owed from the 2017 Durban July.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Touch shared a press release addressing the claims and dismissing the allegations with the contempt it deserves. 

Adding, "don't believe the hype...we got this".

However, tweeps weren't satisfied with the statement with some pointing out that the release doesn't address the hospitality bill owed to Boomtown Events. 