Tbo Touch rubbishes allegation of xenophobia levelled against him

Media mogul Tbo Touch has taken a lot of flak, following his social media comments about illegal immigrants in South Africa, with many labelling him “xenophobic.” The former Metro FM presenter was responding to a post by news anchor Cathy Mohlahlana, revealing how many immigrants enter South Africa illegally. In the video clip shared by Mohlahlahlana, the prime time news broadcaster at Newzroom Afrika, Channel 405, on Thursday, a group of people emerge from the bushes and they can be seen running into minibuses parked by the side of the road. In her caption, Mohlahlana explained that the video clip was captured near Komatipoort border post, near Mpumalanga. She wrote: ”One of the listeners on SAfm sent us this video taken near the Komatipoort border post, of people crossing the border illegally into SA.”

While many people were reacting to the post, Tbo Touch also shared view, in his response to Mohlahlana, he wrote: “Cathy, we have Home Affairs throwing toys all over the place on #Bushiri when they know we have open borders.

“There are 4.5million illegal immigrants in SA with no fingerprints, valid identity at all.”

While many echoed Tbo Touch’s sentiments, slamming the SA government for not doing enough to protect our borders, others accused the star of being xenophobic.

He hit back, detailing one of the horrific incident that happened to him and wife Nandi Molefe during a robbery.

The Touch HD owner wrote: “Those who say I’m xenophobic can all jump. I’ve been robbed Gun-point with Thuli on her third trimester almost sustained a miscarriage and for 3 years I was told by @SAPoliceService forensic they have too many similar cases committed by untraceable foreign criminals.”

He continued: “Can we please not misinterpret xenophobia & patriotism. Being Pro-South African doesn’t mean you’re xenophobic.

“Everybody must be proud of their nationality! The highest office in society is citizenship.”

Tbo Touch’s statement left Twitter divided, however, it seems tweeps have reached a consensus that “everyone must put their country first”

Below are some of the social media reactions:

