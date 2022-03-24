Tbo Touch visits Metro FM ahead of his big return

In just a few days, Tbo Touch will be making his highly anticipated return to Metro FM. After six years, the DJ and businessman is making a return to the public broadcaster's urban radio station.

It’s been some time since Tbo Touch was at the SABC studio, so it’s only fitting that he made a turn ahead of his big Metro FM return. Tbo Touch shared a picture of his visit to the Metro FM studios on Instagram and it's evident that he’s glad to be back in the chair. “Just popped in at Metro FM to check if my horns are intact,” he joked in his caption on Instagram.

Metro FM announced that Tbo Touch would be returning to the station on April 1 when they revealed the line-up shake-up. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) Not only does Tbo Touch return to the station but he returns to the afternoon drive slot, which he previously held. The Touchdown with Tbo Touch is back!

As to what’s different at Metro FM, Tbo Touch shared in his Twitter post that there is “new management”. This could possibly be one of the reasons for his return. He also expressed his disbelief that it has been six years since he was behind the mic at Metro. “Can’t believe it’s been 6 years since I last sat on this chair,” he wrote on Instagram.

Just wrapped a meeting by @METROFMSA studios just to check if the horns & bombs are still intact. Not too much has changed accept new management & a killer show loading. April 1st is a date 😘damn it’s 6 years since a last sat on this chair pic.twitter.com/Jdojs2GHQ3 — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) March 22, 2022 In June 2016, after 11 years with the station, Tbo Touch handed in his resignation. The controversial radio jock was suspended after allegedly refusing to read an advert that reportedly cost the SABC millions of rand at the time. Prior to the big line-up announcement, the SABC had to put out a mini fire, following reports about Tbo Touch’s alleged hefty salary.

