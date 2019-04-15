Tbo Touch who plays the role of Mthakathi in the movie Blessers talks about it as its executive director Picture: Timothy Bernard/Africa News Agency(ANA)

Touch HD owner Tbo Touch sparked a debate about black professionals after he tweeted what he thinks of when hears a black pilot on a flight. Posting on Sunday, the now deleted tweet said: "When I board a flight and I hear the voice of a black pilot, tjerrr. I want to know where he graduated, how many years he has flown, is he sober or not, going through a divorce, does he owe anyone money or has he ever been to rehab. These are all the fruits of colonisation."

This was followed by a series of tweets where Touch spoke about self-hate within the South African black communities.

Missionaries are the biggest criminals of all time. They came to Africa in the name of religion and brainwashed us to a degree of self hate! 1of My best friend Sihle, 26 yrs old Medical DR, told me how we don’t trust young Black Doctors as a result he had to shut his practice! — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) April 14, 2019

Self Hate is real in our communities. End of discussion! But good will always thrive over evil. That’s sermon for today — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) April 14, 2019

However, reactions to his sentiments in the first tweet sent Twitter in full debate mode with DJ Fresh even replying to Touch's tweet.

That Tbo touch tweet isn't justifiable. — Sello_mido (@Sello_Mido) April 14, 2019

I don’t care what Tbo Touch was “trying to say”. You’re a celebrity with almost a 1m followers, think a little and articulate yourself better. Let’s not excuse bs. This also isn’t his first time tweeting out his anus. — TP Pillay (@TP_Pillay) April 14, 2019

Tbo Touch wrote his tweet badly, Im shocked at the people who are shocked at those that are shocked by him. If Tbo Touch had written his tweet CORRECTLY, he would NOT have DELETED IT! Some of his defenders ADMIT to his writing MISTAKE yet still OUTRAGED by other people's reaction pic.twitter.com/LxiemdmCTg — MemeZaDotCom (@MemeZaDotCom) April 14, 2019

By the way we didn’t misunderstand Tbo Touch, we didn’t take his tweet out of context. We are very familiar with that non-white mentality of his self-deluding black exceptionalism. We located that tweet perfectly within his pattern of “I’m a better black”.

We know him very well. pic.twitter.com/YIboKo2Rdp — Lukhanyo Vangqa (@LukhanyoV) April 14, 2019

Bro, I hope you don’t feel the same way about black folk starting their own radio stations and media empires. Coz I beam with pride. The grit it takes to succeed given what the odds generally are, probably makes one best suited for the job! Ps. Great wine!! 👌🏾✊🏾 — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) April 14, 2019

Tbo touch must learn to thread. His one tweet has ruined the point he was trying to make on his timeline — cookingwithluyanda (@Luyanda_Maf) April 14, 2019

While the majority of tweets didn't agree with Touch's tweet, local entertainment commentator Phil Mphela was one of the few people who tried to explain what Touch was trying to say.

Opening his explanation with: "Tbo Touch has flaws like everyone. There are few things to call him out on but that tweet aint it.The outrage is just exposing these people who sit on here waiting to be offended or outraged. “these are the fruits of colonization” that line gives you the gist of his tweet "

Tbo Touch has flaws like everyone. There are few things to call him out on but that tweet aint it.



The outrage is just exposing these people who sit on here waiting to be offended or outraged.



“these are the fruits of colonization” that line gives you the gist of his tweet 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) April 14, 2019