Terry Pheto says she fears South African men

Award-winning actress and film producer Terry Pheto evoked a lot of emotion from South African women after she tweeted that she “fears” the men in this country. Responding to a picture of the front page of the Sowetan newspaper with the headline: “How many more must die?”, Pheto wrote: “I fear South African Men more than anything in the world. 😔.”

The story highlighted the plague of child murder after 549 children, some not even a year old, were murdered in the first half of this year. The story came amid reports of four-year-old, Bokgabo Poo, who went missing recently. The child was found dead and mutilated last week in an open veld in Tamboville. The country has been outraged by the crime. I fear South African Men more than anything in the world. 😔 pic.twitter.com/HdW3ilAvUw — Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) October 18, 2022 The star, who is gearing up for her role in the US drama series “King Shaka“, stirred up a conversation on social media that saw other women feel exactly the same way as she does, but also leaving men offended.

@jabumokonene commented on Pheto’s post, “Between a lion and SA men, run to Lion for safety.” Between are lion and SA men, run to Lion for safety. — Masombuluka Mkoneni (@jabumokonene) October 18, 2022 @OBS16110453 wrote that she understands Pheto’s fear and can’t let her daughter out of her sight. “I understand now Sisi, I really understand your fears. I can't let my daughter out of sight, ke a tshaba. What if something happens, I dont I will recover!”

I understand now Sisi, I really understand your fears. I can't let my daughter out of sight, ke a tshaba. What if something happens, I don't I will recover! — OBS (@OBS16110453) October 18, 2022 @Sgatsotso2 said: “Terry, I get angry, every time this happen. Thugs take advantage. We are grateful the suspect is caught by police. All we have to do,to make an example of the culprit.” Terry,I get angry,every time this happen.Thugs take advantage. We are grateful the suspect is caught by police.All we have to do,to make an example of the culprit. — Sgatsotso (@Sgatsotso2) October 18, 2022 @AshidioM wrote: “Ohh the South African men narrative again... Ohk.” Ohh the South African men narrative again... Ohk — Ashidio Media (@AshidioM) October 18, 2022

