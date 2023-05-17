Thabang Moleya celebrates 11 years of sobriety: ‘Not a drop, not a sniff’

Thabang Moleya, who is responsible for making and directing award-winning shows like “Gomora”, “The Herd” and iconic shows like “Jacobs Cross” and “Jozi H”, took to Twitter recently to celebrate his sobriety. “11 years sober from alcohol and substances. Not a drop not a sniff,” he proudly tweeted to his fans.

He added that he is grateful to the people that fought for him despite him not wanting to “live” and admits that the recovery is a “journey” that he takes a day at a time. “Grateful to those who fought for my life even when I didn’t feel like living. It’s a journey, one day at a time. 🤍🙏🏽,” tweeted the production boss. 11 years sober from alcohol and substances. Not a drop not a sniff. Grateful to those who fought for my life even when I didn’t feel like living. It’s a journey, one day at a time. 🤍🙏🏽 — Thabang Moleya (@Teabag_Moleya) May 15, 2023 Moleya achieved great success in the industry, having worked on productions like “'Happiness Is A Four Letter Word”, which has won several local awards, and he directed the international drama series, “Professionals”.

In 2017, he and three others opened Seriti Films, which is now one of the leading production houses in the country. Moleya joins a long list of industry professionals like Lebo M, Nina Hastie, Trevor Gumbi and Kelly Khumalo, who have also confessed to hitting rock bottom before turning their life around. Back to the tweet: Moleya’s followers on social media celebrated him for being an inspiration to South Africans and wished him “clean”.

Refiloe Ramogase said: “Congratulations Brother. Wishing you a clean day every day for the rest of your days 🙏🏾.” Congratulations Brother. Wishing you a clean day every day for the rest of your days 🙏🏾 — Refiloe Ramogase (@refiloer) May 15, 2023 @LindaMassh wrote: “Well done hey, keep up the great work. I remember those days. U look really good now.” Well done hey, keep up the great work. I remember those days. U look really good now. — Miss Origionality (@LindaMassh) May 15, 2023 @KhanyisoLebese said: “You’re an inspirational star grootman 🤞🏾👊🏽.”