Thabang Moleya wants to write a book on his 10-year sobriety anniversary

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Emmy Award nominated director and filmmaker Thabang Moleya took to Twitter to disclosed that he is almost 10 years sober. The “Happiness Is A Four Letter Word“ director went on to share that he had been addicted to alcohol, heroine, cocaine and other hard drugs. And for his 10th year of sobriety, on May 10, 2021, he will write a book about his life and the pressures of being a child star. In the tweet he said: “Almost 9 years clean. Haven’t touched a sip of booze, a line cocaine, a bulb of crystal meth, a pipe of crack, a lace of heroine in my tobacco. “On my 10yr sobriety: I’ll write a book on being a child star, early success in my career, a broken home, a young boy trying to escape,” read the tweet.

Almost 9 years clean. Haven’t touched a sip of booze, a line cocaine, a bulb of crystal meth, a pipe of crack, a lace of heroine in my tobacco. On my 10yr sobriety: I’ll write a book on being a child star, early success in my career, a broken home, a young boy trying to escape. — Thabang Moleya (@Teabagg) November 21, 2020

Moleya entered the entertainment industry when he was just 15 years old as a kids presenter for M-Net’s K-TV.

Years later, the filmmaker who co-owns Seriti Films has moved on to become one of South Africa’s top production companies, producing shows such as “Gomora”, “The Herd” and “Imposter”.

Moleya also directed shows like “The Lab, ”Jacob’s Cross“ and ”Zone 14“.

His fans supported and congratulated him on his milestone and achievements thus far while also sharing their sobriety efforts.

@MadikelediThin2 said: “Congratulations is in good order ... Keep it up ... You ought to be commended ... I had an awful, excruciating encounter this year dating someone doing drugs, he hid it from and caused psychological, emotional and mental trauma ... Kudos, I am proud of you”.

Congratulations is in good order ... Keep it up ... You ought to be commended ... I had an awful, excruciating encounter this year dating someone doing drugs, he hid it from and caused psychological, emotional and mental trauma ... Kudos, I am proud of you — Madikeledi Thindisa (@MadikelediThin2) November 22, 2020

While @Mnqdice said: “Well done on your milestone. One day at a time and by the grace of God I'm sober today”.

Well done on your milestone.

One day at a time and by the grace of God I'm sober today. pic.twitter.com/pNnWJdbe8f — Qwabe mandisi (@Mnqdice) November 21, 2020

And @Senz0 said: “I wont say 'congratulations', knowing very well that you're fighting addiction on daily basis. I'd say however, keep up brother you're doing great. Call all your demons by names, look at them in the eyes and make them your slaves. Stay strong”.