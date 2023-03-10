Thabiso Mhlongo, Carvin Goldstone, Nina Hastie nominated for 2023 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards

It’s that time of the year when we honour those who make us laugh despite everything that makes us sad as a nation.
The 10th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards nominations were revealed at a gathering at the Radisson RED in Rosebank on March 8.
Leading the pack with three nods each are Thabiso Mhlongo and Sifiso Nene.
Mhlongo has been nominated in the categories Best Solo Show Award, Breakthrough Act of the Year Award, and Sauce of the Year Award. He took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans and followers.
“Talent is God-given; be humble. Fame is man-given; be thankful. Conceit is self-given; be careful.
“Oh to be seen, what a wonderful thing, Thank you to my peers for the vote of confidence, this feels great I won’t lie.
“To be nominated amongst such talented individuals in itself is such a blessing and a privilege, life is not about winning or losing but it’s about paying tax!!!!
“Thank you @savannacider and @oneeyedjacksa for being a positive light on our industry 🙏🏾 congratulations to all the comics who got nominated, congratulations to me too for getting four nominations⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”
While Nene posted: “Today I got nominated under 3 categories at the @comicschoiceawards. happy days 🙏🏾😊.”
Other comedians like Nina Hastie, Vafa Naraghi, Robby Collins, Mbali Gudazi, Suhayl Essa and Wazi M Kunene received two nominations each.
Durban-born Carvin H Goldstone, Robby Collins, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Sifiso Nene and Siya Seya will all compete for the prestigious Comedian of the Year Award.
The awards are set to take place on April 15.
Here is the full list of nominees.
Best Solo Show Award
Kagiso KG Mokgadi
Prins
Sifiso Nene
Suhayl Essa
Thabiso Mhlongo
Comedy Festival/Show Award
Armchair Comedy Wednesdays
Bioscope Sundays
Extreme Comedy Wednesday
Johannesburg International Comedy Festival
Women in Comedy Show
Savanna Newcomer Award
JamJam
Mbali Gudazi
Vafa Naraghi
Vision Masango
Wazi M Kunene
Breakthrough Act of the Year Award
Linde Sibanda
Nkosinathi Maki
Nonto R
Suhayl Essa
Thabiso Mhlongo
Comedian of the Year Award
Carvin H Goldstone
Robby Collins
Schalk Bezuidenhout
Sifiso Nene
Siya Seya
Non-English Award
James Chomi Ya Jeso
Nonto R
TT Phasha
Zicco Sithole
UpLIFTing Comedic Comedy Award
Linde Sibanda
Nina Hastie
Rory Petzer
Tsitsi Chiumya
Vafa Naraghi
Funny Influencer Content
Gino The Craftsman
Mbali Gudazi & Nina Hastie
Robby Collins
Suhayl Essa
Vafa Naraghi
Funny is Funny
Checkers Sixty60
The Courier Guy
King Price Insurance
Nando’s
WeBuyCars
Sauce of the Year Award
Dillan Oliphant
Sifiso Nene
Thabiso Mhlongo
Wazi M Kunene
Hall of Fame Award Recipient
Alan Committie
To bring the awards closer to the public, the Breakthrough Act of the Year Award, Sauce of the Year Award, UpLIFTing Comedic Content Award and Funny is Funny Award will now be a public voting category.
To vote visit www.comicschoice.com before April 2.