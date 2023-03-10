Thabiso Mhlongo, Carvin Goldstone, Nina Hastie nominated for 2023 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards

It’s that time of the year when we honour those who make us laugh despite everything that makes us sad as a nation. The 10th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards nominations were revealed at a gathering at the Radisson RED in Rosebank on March 8.

Leading the pack with three nods each are Thabiso Mhlongo and Sifiso Nene. Mhlongo has been nominated in the categories Best Solo Show Award, Breakthrough Act of the Year Award, and Sauce of the Year Award. He took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans and followers. “Talent is God-given; be humble. Fame is man-given; be thankful. Conceit is self-given; be careful.

“Oh to be seen, what a wonderful thing, Thank you to my peers for the vote of confidence, this feels great I won’t lie. “To be nominated amongst such talented individuals in itself is such a blessing and a privilege, life is not about winning or losing but it’s about paying tax!!!! “Thank you @savannacider and @oneeyedjacksa for being a positive light on our industry 🙏🏾 congratulations to all the comics who got nominated, congratulations to me too for getting four nominations⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”

The awards are set to take place on April 15. Here is the full list of nominees. Best Solo Show Award

Kagiso KG Mokgadi Prins Sifiso Nene

Suhayl Essa Thabiso Mhlongo Comedy Festival/Show Award

Armchair Comedy Wednesdays Bioscope Sundays Extreme Comedy Wednesday

Johannesburg International Comedy Festival Women in Comedy Show Savanna Newcomer Award

JamJam Mbali Gudazi Vafa Naraghi

Vision Masango Wazi M Kunene Breakthrough Act of the Year Award

Linde Sibanda Nkosinathi Maki Nonto R

Suhayl Essa Thabiso Mhlongo Comedian of the Year Award

Carvin H Goldstone Robby Collins Schalk Bezuidenhout

Sifiso Nene Siya Seya Non-English Award

James Chomi Ya Jeso Nonto R Summary

TT Phasha Zicco Sithole UpLIFTing Comedic Comedy Award

Linde Sibanda Nina Hastie Rory Petzer

Tsitsi Chiumya Vafa Naraghi Funny Influencer Content

Gino The Craftsman Mbali Gudazi & Nina Hastie Robby Collins

Suhayl Essa Vafa Naraghi Funny is Funny

Checkers Sixty60 The Courier Guy King Price Insurance

Nando’s WeBuyCars Sauce of the Year Award

Dillan Oliphant Sifiso Nene Thabiso Mhlongo

Wazi M Kunene Hall of Fame Award Recipient Alan Committie