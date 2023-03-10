Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Thabiso Mhlongo, Carvin Goldstone, Nina Hastie nominated for 2023 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards

Thabiso Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram

Published Mar 10, 2023

It’s that time of the year when we honour those who make us laugh despite everything that makes us sad as a nation.

The 10th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards nominations were revealed at a gathering at the Radisson RED in Rosebank on March 8.

Leading the pack with three nods each are Thabiso Mhlongo and Sifiso Nene.

Mhlongo has been nominated in the categories Best Solo Show Award, Breakthrough Act of the Year Award, and Sauce of the Year Award. He took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans and followers.

“Talent is God-given; be humble. Fame is man-given; be thankful. Conceit is self-given; be careful.

“Oh to be seen, what a wonderful thing, Thank you to my peers for the vote of confidence, this feels great I won’t lie.

“To be nominated amongst such talented individuals in itself is such a blessing and a privilege, life is not about winning or losing but it’s about paying tax!!!!

“Thank you @savannacider and @oneeyedjacksa for being a positive light on our industry 🙏🏾 congratulations to all the comics who got nominated, congratulations to me too for getting four nominations⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”

While Nene posted: “Today I got nominated under 3 categories at the @comicschoiceawards. happy days 🙏🏾😊.”

Other comedians like Nina Hastie, Vafa Naraghi, Robby Collins, Mbali Gudazi, Suhayl Essa and Wazi M Kunene received two nominations each.

Durban-born Carvin H Goldstone, Robby Collins, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Sifiso Nene and Siya Seya will all compete for the prestigious Comedian of the Year Award.

The awards are set to take place on April 15.

Here is the full list of nominees.

Best Solo Show Award

Kagiso KG Mokgadi

Prins

Sifiso Nene

Suhayl Essa

Thabiso Mhlongo

Comedy Festival/Show Award

Armchair Comedy Wednesdays

Bioscope Sundays

Extreme Comedy Wednesday

Johannesburg International Comedy Festival

Women in Comedy Show

Savanna Newcomer Award

JamJam

Mbali Gudazi

Vafa Naraghi

Vision Masango

Wazi M Kunene

Breakthrough Act of the Year Award

Linde Sibanda

Nkosinathi Maki

Nonto R

Suhayl Essa

Thabiso Mhlongo

Comedian of the Year Award

Carvin H Goldstone

Robby Collins

Schalk Bezuidenhout

Sifiso Nene

Siya Seya

Non-English Award

James Chomi Ya Jeso

Nonto R

TT Phasha

Zicco Sithole

UpLIFTing Comedic Comedy Award

Linde Sibanda

Nina Hastie

Rory Petzer

Tsitsi Chiumya

Vafa Naraghi

Funny Influencer Content

Gino The Craftsman

Mbali Gudazi & Nina Hastie

Robby Collins

Suhayl Essa

Vafa Naraghi

Funny is Funny

Checkers Sixty60

The Courier Guy

King Price Insurance

Nando’s

WeBuyCars

Sauce of the Year Award

Dillan Oliphant

Sifiso Nene

Thabiso Mhlongo

Wazi M Kunene

Hall of Fame Award Recipient

Alan Committie

To bring the awards closer to the public, the Breakthrough Act of the Year Award, Sauce of the Year Award, UpLIFTing Comedic Content Award and Funny is Funny Award will now be a public voting category.

To vote visit www.comicschoice.com before April 2.

