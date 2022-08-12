Thami Dish slams ‘Mohale: On The Record’ for denying him the right of reply

After having his name mentioned by Mohale Motaung during his Showmax tell-all special "Mohale: On The Record", media personality Thami ‘Dish’ Kotlolo has issued a media statement. In a lengthy letter, he addressed his reaction to being misrepresented in the 51-minute show.

Dish explained how he has built a career rooted in advocacy and activism for Queer people in South Africa. Having had his own personal experience with domestic abuse in a previous relationship, Dish found the claims made by Motaung as triggering. "... This is why I am immensely triggered by the claims that I have condoned abuse in relationships close to me over the years," explained Dish. The founder of the Feather Awards, who was previously friends with Somizi Mhlongo and featured on his reality show “Living The Dream with Somizi”, attended the couple’s traditional event but was nowhere to be seen at the OTT white wedding.

My response on being misrepresented on Showmax’s special #MohaleOTR‼️ pic.twitter.com/xNT4bUvenO — Thami Dish (@ThamiDish) August 12, 2022 In sharing his side of the story, Motaung said that Dish was aware of the abuse in his relationship with the "Idols SA" judge and even recalled an incident where Dish pleaded with him to go back home on behalf of his former friend. Although Dish admitted to facilitating a meeting between the couple, he pointed out that he did not suggest that Motaung return to an abusive relationship. “While I would have facilitated a meeting between the two parties at my house following an altercation, it would have been purely for the purpose of having both parties share their side of the story from their perspective; at no point was a suggestion made by myself that Mr Motaung returns to a home or relationship where there was ongoing abuse and he knows this.

“That would have been a decision he took outside of my influence,” read the statement. He went on to point out that as a survivor and advocate he “cannot condone abuse and violence in any situation”. While Dish applauded Motaung for speaking out, he was none too pleased not being given the “right of reply” by those involved.

Dish’s statement has received mixed reactions from the public, especially since it was released after controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula shared a recording of Dish spilling the tea on his former friend Mhlongo. An exclusive conversation between Thami Dish and Palesa leaks.



Thami Dish says everything that Somizi is going through, he deserves it



Thami Dish and Palesa talk about the drama leading up to Somizi and Mohale's wedding.



Part 1.



PRESS PLAY. pic.twitter.com/xO65o5kuLx — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) August 11, 2022 It seems South Africans will be talking about Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's failed marriage for some time as the debacle just does not want to die down. As much as we appreciate this and believe you - may I ask, why was it important for you to hear two sides at your house?

From the documentary it sounded like he was deliberately not taking his calls and took yours, only for that call to be a way in for his abuser. — Nan on Skin (@NanSishange) August 12, 2022 Earlier this week, Showmax announced the unauthorised documentary “Somizi and Mohale: End of the Road”.

When asked why they chose to release an unauthorised documentary, Nomsa Philiso, executive head of programming at MultiChoice, responded: “Somizi and Mohale have given their sides of the story; now the documentary puts their story within its broader social context, looking at its impact on their fans and within the LGBTQIA+ community in particular. “Their wedding was hailed as the ultimate celebration of South Africa’s constitution, so there is a lot to unpack. There are never only two sides to any story. We've heard from the individuals themselves but there is a bigger story to be told.” She added: “Somizi and Mohale have told their versions of events in ‘Living The Dream With Somizi S5’ and ‘Mohale: On The Record’, respectively; the documentary is a candid, unbiased take on their relationship’s impact, full of social commentary from both their fans and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.