Thami Ngubeni reveals ‘faith’ saved her from traumatic hijacking and kidnapping ordeal

Family, fans and industry friends have rallied behind radio and TV personality Thami Ngubeni following her recent hijacking and kidnapping ordeal. Best known for hosting the faith-based weekend show on Metro FM, “Sacred Space”, Ngubeni recounted how she was “hijacked and kidnapped” last Monday.

On Twitter, the star spoke about how her “faith” helped her survive the traumatic incident. “They took everything material but they did not take my life,” shared Ngubeni. “I give God the glory. Faithful God. The God who fights my battles. My God who saved me from the jaws of the lion. Hallelujah #prayerworks.”

On Monday I was hijacked and kidnapped. They took everything material but they did not take my life. I give God the glory. Faithful God. The God who fights my battles. My God who saved me from the jaws of the lion. Hallelujah #prayerworks #TheSacredSpace iamthamingubeni on Insta — Thami Ngubeni (@LifeWithThami) November 20, 2022 But when a troll tried to take a swipe at Ngubeni, insinuating that she was “thanking God” for being a victim of crime, the seasoned broadcaster hit back and said: “I’m thanking God that He saved my life. That even though the enemy tried to harm me, God protected me.” I’m thanking God that He saved my life. That even though the enemy tried to harm me, God protected me. A weapon was formed against me but it didn’t prosper. I walked through the fire but was not burned! Praise be to Jehovah. Hallelujah 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Thami Ngubeni (@LifeWithThami) November 20, 2022 In another post, she said: “We need a more stringent security system in this country. This is too much.” Fellow broadcaster Lerato Mbele sent a message of support: “Oh Thami THIS AWFUL 😢 we are grateful for your life, but we still must pray for your healing from the trauma & for justice to be served.

“Godspeed Thami, thank you, Lord for being there and surrounding her with your angels.” Oh Thami THIS AWFUL 😢 we are grateful for your life, but we still must pray for your healing from the trauma & for justice to be served. Godspeed Thami, thank you Lord for being there and surrounding her with your angels 👼 — Lerato Mbele (@mbele_lnb) November 20, 2022 Celebrated poet and TV personality Lebogang Mashile said: “This is terrible news. I’m so sorry for this traumatic experience. What a blessing that you are still alive. Wishing you healing, support, and tons of love.” This is terrible news. I’m so sorry for this traumatic experience. What a blessing that you are still alive. Wishing you healing, support, and tons of love. — Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) November 20, 2022 Former talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle commented: “Ohh no Thami.😪 What a traumatic experience. We thank the Almighty you are safe. Praying for you from 10,000 miles away. Please make sure you go for counselling.”

Ohh no Thami.😪 What a traumatic experience. We thank the Almighty you are safe. Praying for you from 10,000 miles away. Please make sure you go for counseling.🙏🏾 — Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) November 20, 2022 Veteran TV producer Doreen Morris added: “My heart hurts that you went through this but I am happy that your life was spared and, above all, that your faith is intact. Thank God🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.” My heart hurts that you went through this but I am happy that your life was spared and, above all, that your faith is intact. Thank God🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — @Doreen Morris🇿🇦🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@DoreenMorris) November 20, 2022 In recent years, South Africa has seen rising crime levels, with Statistics SA’s recent report highlighting that the number of hijacking victims increased from 64 000 in 2020/21 to 134 000 in 2021/22. In August, IOL News reported that according to statistician-general Risenga Maluleke, there has been a marked increase in hijackings in the past 12 months.