Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Thami Ngubeni reveals ‘faith’ saved her from traumatic hijacking and kidnapping ordeal

Thami Ngubeni. Picture: Twitter

Thami Ngubeni. Picture: Twitter

Published 1h ago

Share

Family, fans and industry friends have rallied behind radio and TV personality Thami Ngubeni following her recent hijacking and kidnapping ordeal.

Best known for hosting the faith-based weekend show on Metro FM, “Sacred Space”, Ngubeni recounted how she was “hijacked and kidnapped” last Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Twitter, the star spoke about how her “faith” helped her survive the traumatic incident.

“They took everything material but they did not take my life,” shared Ngubeni.

“I give God the glory. Faithful God. The God who fights my battles. My God who saved me from the jaws of the lion. Hallelujah #prayerworks.”

More on this

But when a troll tried to take a swipe at Ngubeni, insinuating that she was “thanking God” for being a victim of crime, the seasoned broadcaster hit back and said: “I’m thanking God that He saved my life. That even though the enemy tried to harm me, God protected me.”

In another post, she said: “We need a more stringent security system in this country. This is too much.”

Fellow broadcaster Lerato Mbele sent a message of support: “Oh Thami THIS AWFUL 😢 we are grateful for your life, but we still must pray for your healing from the trauma & for justice to be served.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Godspeed Thami, thank you, Lord for being there and surrounding her with your angels.”

Celebrated poet and TV personality Lebogang Mashile said: “This is terrible news. I’m so sorry for this traumatic experience. What a blessing that you are still alive. Wishing you healing, support, and tons of love.”

Former talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle commented: “Ohh no Thami.😪 What a traumatic experience. We thank the Almighty you are safe. Praying for you from 10,000 miles away. Please make sure you go for counselling.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Veteran TV producer Doreen Morris added: “My heart hurts that you went through this but I am happy that your life was spared and, above all, that your faith is intact. Thank God🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

In recent years, South Africa has seen rising crime levels, with Statistics SA’s recent report highlighting that the number of hijacking victims increased from 64 000 in 2020/21 to 134 000 in 2021/22.

In August, IOL News reported that according to statistician-general Risenga Maluleke, there has been a marked increase in hijackings in the past 12 months.

“There has been a significant increase in hijackings between the year 2020/21 and 2021/22 period… In the 2020/21 period there were 151 000, and now we have gone all the way to 330 000 in the past five years,” he said.

According to the Stats SA survey, about 62.9% of individuals who experienced hijackings reported some or all of the incidents to the police.

Related Topics:

JoburgTrue Crime2022Celebrity GossipEntertainmentArtistsTwitter

Share

Recent stories by:

Kedibone Modise