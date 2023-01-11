Thandeka Dawn King cautions fans about weight loss scam

Award-winning actress Thandeka Dawn King has cautioned her 2.2 million fans about the weight loss company using her photographs unlawfully to promote their products. The “DiepCity” actress shared a post displaying three of her images that appeared to come from a fake “Thandeka King” Facebook account, where the scammers are telling her followers that she has lost 19 kilograms within two months.

“I didn’t have to jog or use any weights,” read the imposter’s caption. In response to the fake post, King wrote on Instagram that she does not endorse the company nor does she have any affiliation with it. “My Facebook page has been hacked; I am currently not active on Facebook,” wrote the former “Uzalo” star.

“There is a weight loss product that is being sold falsely under my name and my images are being edited and used to sell something I have nothing to do with. “Please don't fall for this or any other scams on Facebook or any social media platforms using my name and my images. I have not endorsed any weight loss products.” She continued: “I have nothing to do with keto gummies or any gummies for that matter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dawn Thandeka King (@dawnthandeka_king) In another post, she said: “I have nothing to do with this BRAND or this product. My images have been used without my consent.” Actress and comedienne Tumi Morake also issued a warning to her fans about the same weight loss brand using her pictures illegally to sell their products. She wrote: “WARNING‼️‼️ This is a scam, these people are using my images without my permission and are LYING. I have no association with them. I have never even seen this product. Ah mara, these sons of low-flying bats bathong!”

In 2015, former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo was targeted in a scam that promoted a weight-loss supplement called Garcinia Cambogia. “Let's face it, Basetsana Kumalo is still smoking hot,” read the promotional post. “She struts around the beach in bikinis built for a 20-year-old and rocks the red carpet in a tight gown. For years we were told it was simply hard work and dedication to Zumba. She was outed after dropping a bottle of Garcinia Cambogia at the airport.”

The sponsored post, which made the rounds on social networks, sparked a lot of interest among Kumalo's fans, with many asking where the product could be purchased in South Africa. In 2014, model Minki van der Westhuizen and Top Billing presenter Jeannie D were also targeted in the scam. “Please be aware that this Garcinia campaign is a scam,” Jeannie D wrote on her Twitter page.