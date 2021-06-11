Thandiswa Mazwai says Covid-19 pandemic stripped her of hope, joy and drive

The “Ingoma” hitmaker took to social media to tweet just how bad the pandemic has left her feeling – with no hope, joy or drive.

“This pandemic has left many of us with no hope, no joy, no drive to do any of the things we used to love doing,” she wrote.

When a fan commented on the post, Mazwai responded by saying that she couldn’t cry or moan about her situation and also held back because her 21-year-old daughter Malaika Mazwai is on social media.

“I wish I could tell you how I’m really feeling but Kings apparently don’t cry, famous people have no right to moan and most importantly my daughter is on here. Mamas don’t cry either! So angazi !”.