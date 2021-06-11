Thandiswa Mazwai says Covid-19 pandemic stripped her of hope, joy and drive
Musician and social activist Thandiswa Mazwai aka KingTha is feeling the emotional strain of global Covid-19 pandemic.
The “Ingoma” hitmaker took to social media to tweet just how bad the pandemic has left her feeling – with no hope, joy or drive.
“This pandemic has left many of us with no hope, no joy, no drive to do any of the things we used to love doing,” she wrote.
When a fan commented on the post, Mazwai responded by saying that she couldn’t cry or moan about her situation and also held back because her 21-year-old daughter Malaika Mazwai is on social media.
“I wish I could tell you how I’m really feeling but Kings apparently don’t cry, famous people have no right to moan and most importantly my daughter is on here. Mamas don’t cry either! So angazi !”.
The fan offered sound advice to Mazwai saying: “Don’t ever do that to yourself. Kings cry, and go as far as falling on their knees, famous people are not excluded from our existential crisis.
“Laika is 21 and a black womyn. She will understand. Love and light to you King,” said @Azania_msutukaz.
Last year Mazwai showed her softer side when she opened up about the challenges artists are facing because of the pandemic.
She told fans it might take her a while before she releases another album as she is living on the money she had saved up for a recording project.