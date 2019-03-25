Thando Thabethe and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram



Local personality Thando Thabethe and local rapper Cassper Nyovest are the GQ South Africa cover stars for April and Mzansi is living for it.

Posting the news on their respective Twitter accounts, Thabethe becomes the second woman to have a solo cover on the men's magazine and Nyovest made his debut on GQ.





The Ciroc ambassadors donned clothes from the Moschino Spring/Summer 2019 Resort collection.

#Ad “THE WOMAN THAT CAN’T BE STOPPED‼️‼️‼️” Another one in the bag with the fam @cirocvodka_SA & @moschino.on sale TODAY!!! “Keep your feet on the ground but refuse to be average 🦅🦅🦅#CirocYourWord 🔞 grab yourself a copy 🥰😍 pic.twitter.com/xaqY07GkL9 — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) March 25, 2019

Guess who is on the GQ South Africa's April cover? Read all about him in the latest issue of GQ, in stores nationwide today.#CIROCxMoschino #CIROCYourWorld #CIROCxGQ pic.twitter.com/whvsZs7oaI — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 25, 2019

Fans and fellow celebs comment on their covers with Bonang Matheba even replying to the "Doc Shebeleza" rapper's post saying "I want the jacket".

I want this jacket. 😍👌 — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 25, 2019

@Thando_Thabethe freshly draped in @Moschino on the April issue cover of @GQdotcoza is it. It is the content I signed up for. 🥂🔥🔥 #CirocYourWorld pic.twitter.com/8vz7WY6Zg3 — Chris Kazadi (@TheRealKazadi) March 25, 2019