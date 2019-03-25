Thando Thabethe and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram
Local personality Thando Thabethe and local rapper Cassper Nyovest are the GQ South Africa cover stars for April and Mzansi is living for it. 

Posting the news on their respective Twitter accounts, Thabethe becomes the second woman to have a solo cover on the men's magazine and Nyovest made his debut on GQ. 

The Ciroc ambassadors donned clothes from the Moschino Spring/Summer 2019 Resort collection. 

Fans and fellow celebs comment on their covers with Bonang Matheba even replying to the "Doc Shebeleza" rapper's post saying "I want the jacket". 

IOL