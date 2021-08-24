Thando Thabethe and Lunga Shabalala are back together

Thabethe seemingly moved on and started dating Booth nightclub owner Jaji Albortore after he posted a picture with her calling her his lockdown partner.

However, it looks like the former couple seems to have patched things up as Thabethe shared selfies with Shabalala over the weekend on her Instagram page with the caption: “Love u @lunga_shabalala”

The last time the two lovebirds still rumoured to be together was in 2019 after they took a bacation in the Maldives, after internet sleuths figured out they were booked in at the same resort, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives.