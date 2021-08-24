Thando Thabethe and Lunga Shabalala are back together
Radio personality Thando Thabethe and actor Lunga Shabalala’s romance seems is back in action.
Last year the secretive couple broke things off for unknown reasons.
Thabethe seemingly moved on and started dating Booth nightclub owner Jaji Albortore after he posted a picture with her calling her his lockdown partner.
However, it looks like the former couple seems to have patched things up as Thabethe shared selfies with Shabalala over the weekend on her Instagram page with the caption: “Love u @lunga_shabalala”
The last time the two lovebirds still rumoured to be together was in 2019 after they took a bacation in the Maldives, after internet sleuths figured out they were booked in at the same resort, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives.
Thabethe is opening her first physical store in Dainfern Square, north of Joburg earlier this year.
In 2017, the “947 Drive with Thando” presenter launched Thabooty’s, an underwear and shapewear brand, which has been selling online.
Fast-forward to 2021, the How to Ruin Christmas star took to Instagram to announce that she is finally opening a walk-in store.
“It takes dedication to manage a career in TV and radio, while also launching the first physical store of @thabootys, which I’m so very excited about. This would not be possible without my education and qualification,” She said.
The businesswoman joins the likes of other entrepreneurs in the fashion industry, such as Theo Baloyi of Bathu footwear and Lekau Sehoana of Drip footwear, have been opening physical stores across the country for their respective brands.