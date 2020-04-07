Thando Thabethe and the team feed homeless during the national lockdown

Thando Thabethe is on a mission to feed as many hungry and homeless people as she can during this lockdown period. Over the weekend, Thabethe posted on her social media accounts about being in Centurion, saying she's on a mission together with Booth Fest Foundation and Mantsoe Pout. "I, @BoothfestFDN & @MantsoePout are on a mission to feed as many ppl as possible, spent this afternoon feeding some of the homeless in Centurion. Please help us identify other places in need," posted the Metro FM Dj along with pictures of the team.

I, @BoothfestFDN & @MantsoePout are on a mission to feed as many ppl as possible, spent this afternoon feeding some of the homeless in Centurion. Please help us identify other places in need. pic.twitter.com/ap7O6VQE6W — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) April 5, 2020

On Tuesday, she posted about the it and said that they are on their way to Diepsloot.

"We are on the way to Diepsloot today to feed as many people as we can!!! #FoodForPeople #NotForProfit #CoronavirusInSA please continue to help us identify places in need of food during these times".

She also added that feeding is only allowed with a permit, which they have.

"Please note that this is only allowed If you hold a permit that provides care services or social relief for the distressed. Which we do hold. All of this while practicing social distancing and adhering to the rules & regulations".

