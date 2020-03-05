Thando Thabethe bows out gracefully from 5FM

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Thursday, March 5 is Thando Thabethe’s last day on 5FM and fans are still reeling in disbelief, while many took to different social media platforms to celebrate the talent that she is. News of Thando Thabethe leaving 5FM dropped this week and was received with mixed emotions. Taking to social media this week, the 5FM host shared: “And so...I’ve dropped the mic..after 6 years at 5 and 11 years on radio...And so, I’ve dropped the mic ...after 6 years at 5FM and 11 years in radio, this is it. Hardest day of my life...but most beautiful!!!' Thank you to everyone that has been instrumental in my career thus far... Tumelo Diaho, who picked up this 17 year old girl from campus radio and thought she would be something, I owe you more than I could repay you."

In another post on Twitter, the radio and television personality thanked her fans for their support, also stating that she will be focusing on advancing her acting career.

"This is it. I’ve decide to focus on other spheres in my life ... thank you to everyone that’s listened to my show, I’m nothing without you."

And so.I’ve dropped the mic..after 6 years at 5 and 11 years on radio! This is it. I’ve decide to focus on other spheres in my life ... thank you to everyone that’s listened to my show, I’m nothing without you. #EverybodyLovesThabooty ❤️🙏🏾my final show will be this Thursday... pic.twitter.com/jE5ul1XdOK — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) March 3, 2020

Here are some of the heartfelt messages from fans and colleagues and industry friends as the queen of radio bows out.

According to @ThaRealDomino, its National #EverybodyLovesThabooty day and we couldn’t agree more!👑🔥🙌



This is why @DJRogerGoode is asking you to send through your voice notes for Thando Thabooty to 082 550 5151 NOW!❤️#GoodeMorning pic.twitter.com/s6w0HI93vp — 5FM (@5FM) March 5, 2020

Today is the last day @Thando_Thabethe will be on Radio. I still remember the 18th of Jan 2016 which was the start of the #ThabootyShow which led to the historic #ThabootyDrive . Thank you for keeping us entertained #ThabootyFarewell ❣️💕 pic.twitter.com/MUm1d86EOr — Lilly 🌹 (@LillyRapelang) March 5, 2020