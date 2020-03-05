Thando Thabethe bows out gracefully from 5FM
Thursday, March 5 is Thando Thabethe’s last day on 5FM and fans are still reeling in disbelief, while many took to different social media platforms to celebrate the talent that she is.
News of Thando Thabethe leaving 5FM dropped this week and was received with mixed emotions.
Taking to social media this week, the 5FM host shared: “And so...I’ve dropped the mic..after 6 years at 5 and 11 years on radio...And so, I’ve dropped the mic ...after 6 years at 5FM and 11 years in radio, this is it. Hardest day of my life...but most beautiful!!!'
Thank you to everyone that has been instrumental in my career thus far... Tumelo Diaho, who picked up this 17 year old girl from campus radio and thought she would be something, I owe you more than I could repay you."
And so, I’ve dropped the mic .after 6 years at 5FM and 11 years in radio, this is it. Hardest day of my life...but most beautiful!!! Thank you to everyone that has been instrumental in my career thus far... Tumelo Diaho, who picked up this 17 year old girl from campus radio and thought she would be something, I owe you more than I could repay you, @shoeshanista @grantnash @timzunckel @aishamohamed5 for giving me a shot at 5 and for placing THE FIRST EVER FEMALE HOST ON DRIVETIME!!! You are so progressive and your work will go on to change lives of many little brown girls that look just like me @djrogergoode thank you for showing me the ropes @durancollett @sibsmatiyela5 @benmatjiu @travisto I love you guys soooo very much. Mostly thank you to everyone that’s listened to my show, thank you for your company, your time and all the love and support you’ve shown me, I’m nothing without you. #EverybodyLovesThabooty ❤️🙏🏾...so excited for the next chapter 😆 my final show will be this Thursday...please tune in🙏🏾
In another post on Twitter, the radio and television personality thanked her fans for their support, also stating that she will be focusing on advancing her acting career.
"This is it. I’ve decide to focus on other spheres in my life ... thank you to everyone that’s listened to my show, I’m nothing without you."
And so.I’ve dropped the mic..after 6 years at 5 and 11 years on radio! This is it. I’ve decide to focus on other spheres in my life ... thank you to everyone that’s listened to my show, I’m nothing without you. #EverybodyLovesThabooty ❤️🙏🏾my final show will be this Thursday... pic.twitter.com/jE5ul1XdOK— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) March 3, 2020
Here are some of the heartfelt messages from fans and colleagues and industry friends as the queen of radio bows out.
