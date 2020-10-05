Thando Thabethe plunges 216m off Bloukrans Bungee Bridge

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Actress and presenter, Thando Thabethe seems to have a new lease on life after conquering one of her biggest fears. While holidaying in Western Cape recently, the “Housekeepers” actress jumped off one of the world’s highest bungee bridge. In a few videos that are packed with emotions on her social media pages we see Thabethe getting ready for the Bloukrans Bridge jump. She looks extremely frightened, anxious and nervous all at the same time. Thabethe is tearing and talking herself into the 216 metre high jump.

In the caption of the first set of pictures and a video, she wrote: “Life lives on the other side of fear!!!

“I jumped from a bridge today...the highest bungy bridge in the world!!!

“Safe to say there’s nothing I can’t do (swipe left...see if you can see me wording that to myself just before I jumped) 🦅🦅🦅 will post part 2 shortly.”

In the second part of the post she wrote: “It ended in tears of joy 😂😂😂...here part 2 of my bungee”.

With more than 80 000 likes on both posts, Thabethe’s fans and industry friends commented on how brave she was to put herself through the jump.

Reality star and rapper Boity said: “It would never be me. I can feel the fear and Id be 100x worse. I wouldnt get to the top even. 😭😭😭 WELL DONE!!! You’re so damn brave! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

DJ and actress Dineo Ranaka said: My womb just fell out of my nostrils Thando!!!!!

News presenter Melanie Bala said: “I’m too old for this. My heart will stop 😂”.

And actress Zola Nombona said: “I literally cried with you 😩”.

Bloukrans Bridge Bungy is one of the world's highest commercial bridge bungee at 216 metres above the Bloukrans River.

It is situated at Bloukrans Bridge on the N2 Highway at the border between the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape in the Tsitsikamma area of South Africa's Garden Route.