Thando Thabethe replaces DJ Fresh on 947 afternoon drive show

Congratulations are in order as radio and television presenter Thando Thabethe is announced as the official host of 947 afternoon drive time show, “947 Drive with Thando”, weekdays between 3pm and 7pm. She joins the 947 family alongside her energetic and fearless co-host, Alex Caige. Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, the “Housekeepers” star made the announcement with a candid video of herself chatting to her new co-host, whom she “took” from “Anele’s Breakfast Club”. “It’s HAPPENING!!! So glad to finally announce that I’m officially driving you home Joburg #947DriveWithThando,” revealed Thabethe. It’s HAPPENING!!! So glad to finally announce that I’m officially driving you home Joburg #947DriveWithThando 🥳🥳🥳💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/9jHbmMUrf3 — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) March 8, 2021 ”I am really excited to be returning to radio and to have been approached by Joburg’s coolest frequency, 947 – is just fantastic.

“I have always loved the radio as a medium to genuinely connect with people through music and conversation.

“I believe that music is a true leveller, bringing people together in a place and time that is just about what they are hearing and how it makes them feel.

“I can’t wait to get behind the mic and contribute to our 947 audience’s listening experience.”

The duo will take to the airwaves from Tuesday, March 23.

Fans and industry pals took to Twitter to celebrate Thabethe’s milestone.

Below are some of the reactions:

So happy ! Even this promo makes you wanna tube in, love their energy already! — Miss Lelo (@MsLeloB) March 8, 2021

Let’s have fun! — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) March 8, 2021

Thando Makhunga, 947 station manager, said: “Thando has over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry and has proven to be a successful and gifted presenter during her time on various radio stations.

“She is a young, dynamic and multi-talented woman, whose drive and ambition is a great example for all aspirational South Africans with the courage to reach – and work – for their dreams.

“She represents the spirit, curiosity and energy of the modern 947 listener. We are thrilled that she has chosen 947 for her return to radio. Commercially, 947 continues to deliver a compelling proposition that partners with our clients to bring their brands alive.”

In a statement released on Monday, the station announced that “as part of the changes to the drive time show, 947 bids a fond farewell to the high-spirited and effervescent Mantsoe Pout.

“We wish her well in her future endeavours. Final 947-line up changes will be revealed on Thursday, 11 March 2021,” read the statement.

The news of Thabethe’s appointment comes four weeks after DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, was fired from the station following rape allegations levelled against him and his colleague and pal, Themba “Euphonik” Nkosi.

In January, a woman took to social media to publicly accuse the duo of raping and drugging her, along with three other women, in 2011.

In February, the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed it would not prosecute DJ Fresh and Euphonik on a rape charge. NPA North Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said there was insufficient evidence.

“With regards to the DJs Fresh and Euphonik matter, the docket was indeed presented to the prosecutor. Upon perusal of all the available evidence in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken. There are no prospects of successful prosecution on the available evidence, because the evidence is insufficient.”