Thando Thabethe. Picture: Instagram
Thando Thabethe responds to claims that she faked her matric certificate

By Entertainment Writer Time of article published 2h ago

Actress and radio host Thando Thabethe, found herself defending the legitimacy of her matric certificate this week after a social media user said it was fake. 

This comes after Thando posted four pictures of past certificates she received throughout her schooling career. 

T he Housekeepers star said that her mother "pulled out the receipts". 
Thando celebrating her mother showing her the certificates was short-lived when a user by the name of @Makoun1304 said that her "Malusi certificate was fake". 

The user also went on to say that they went to school with Thando.  Thando responded saying: "Are you joking.you think I’d randomly create a matric certificate here’s a link to what uMalusi is". The star also added that she matriculated in 2007 and not 2009 as the social media user claimed. Thando's fans came rushing to their fav's defence.

