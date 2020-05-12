Thando Thabethe responds to claims that she faked her matric certificate
Actress and radio host Thando Thabethe, found herself defending the legitimacy of her matric certificate this week after a social media user said it was fake.
This comes after Thando posted four pictures of past certificates she received throughout her schooling career.
T he Housekeepers star said that her mother "pulled out the receipts".
Thando celebrating her mother showing her the certificates was short-lived when a user by the name of @Makoun1304 said that her "Malusi certificate was fake".
So my mom pulled out the receipts yesterday. She kept all my certificates and reports, literally from primary school . pic.twitter.com/LBwM6jOThW— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) May 11, 2020
The user also went on to say that they went to school with Thando.
Thando responded saying: "Are you joking.you think I’d randomly create a matric certificate here’s a link to what uMalusi is".
I knew the Malusi Certificate was Fake😃😃😃Nice try @Thando_Thabethe pic.twitter.com/kyqym81Rgv— Dr Weetbix🆔 Stockphosa🈲🈲 (@Makoun1304) May 11, 2020
The star also added that she matriculated in 2007 and not 2009 as the social media user claimed.
Are you joking 😂.you think I’d randomly create a matric certificate here’s a link to what uMalusi is DEFINATELY went to Mondeor https://t.co/RsbfoEQJ89 ...argh twitter 😕 https://t.co/d6PF2FWeDk— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) May 11, 2020
Thando's fans came rushing to their fav's defence.
I matriculated in 2007!!! Please re-write my story for me 😂 https://t.co/TZuEwkqpbS— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) May 11, 2020
Im sure if you'd ask who the principal was at the time, they'd answer Mr Price...— Madlomo (@vuyo_simms) May 11, 2020
Huuu clout chasers— 💓💕💋 (@BoikhutsoMorule) May 11, 2020