Thapelo Mokoena and wife Lesego-Tshepang ‘forget’ their 10th anniversary

Actor Thapelo Mokoena and his darling wife Lesego-Tshepang Mokoena are basically Mzansi’s poster couple of when it comes to being happily married.
The pair recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary but took to social media to admit that they “almost forgot” their special day.
At the last hour, Lesego-Tshepang posted on her Instagram, “YOH! Guys it's our 10 year anniversary today!!! We both forgot! 😂😂😂. That's how wild it's been! Happy Anniversary my diye! ❤️❤️. l love you. Here is to more and more! 🥂🥂🍾.”
Thapelo quickly responded: “I’m still shocked at how we both forgot. 5 phone calls later. Lol LOVE YOU MRS M ❤️❤️❤️.”
He later wrote on his page: “Happy 10 year anniversary my Love ❤️Thank you for all the years Sthandwa. Lord knows how much I value Us. It’s unreal how amazing you are. Love you stukkend my Lief ❤️🥂.”
It’s understandable that the pair forgot about their special day considering their busy schedules.
Thapelo, who recently turned 40 just wrapped up filming for US drama series “King Shaka”.
Thapelo, who will play Gendeyana, leader of the Qwabes, joins A-lister Warren Masemola and Thando Dlomo alongside other international cast for the forthcoming series.
Executive produced by Antoine Fuqua and written by Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika, the Showtime series stars British actor Charles Babalola as Shaka.
The beautiful couple share two children together and Lesego-Tshepang is an entrepreneur.
Not long ago, she opened up about how challenging it was to raise a child who had a speech impediment.
In a lengthy Instagram post she wrote: “Today I had the most amazing feedback from Reko's teacher during the parent-teacher feedback meeting. She said Reko displayed excellent leadership skills and was top of his class.
“To any other parent this might be great feedback but not earth-shattering stuff. But for us this (was) absolutely earth-shattering. Almost unbelievable.
“At one point I could never imagine Reko stringing three coherent words together, never mind being a leader or top of his grade.”