Thapelo Mokoena grateful for the love he received on his 40th birthday

Actor Thapelo Mokoena recently turned the big 40 and is ageing like fine wine. The birthday celebrations kicked off in Cape Town for the actor and his family. In one post, he shared that he has so much to be grateful for as he took in the moment of turning 40.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mokoena reflected on all that he has from “family, career, relationships and friendships, partnerships and collaborations”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thapelo Mokoena (@mokoenalive) The star certainly has plenty to be grateful for with his career doing well. When he makes headlines, it is for the right reasons. Mokoena was recently announced as part of the cast of one of the most anticipated forthcoming drama series, “King Shaka”.

His brand collaborations are going well, too, with Mokoena still with luxury car brand, Volvo. He spent his special day with the people that matter the most, his children and wife. In one post, Mokoena and his tribe are seen sharing a toast, all dressed in white. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thapelo Mokoena (@mokoenalive) Now in Cape Town shooting a project, his fellow cast and crew made sure to make him feel special by surprising him on set with flowers and a cake and singing happy birthday to him.

Story continues below Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram stories, Mokoena shared clips of the adorable moment of him, still in character, being shown all this love. Thapelo Mokoena Picture: Instagram story screenshot The cast and crew were not the only ones who took time out to celebrate his milestone birthday. Many of his fans, industry friends and family showered him with love on his special day. Sharing a video of himself doing the big 40 walk, Mokoena in his caption thanked all for the “love and embrace this past Friday”.

Story continues below Advertisement