'The Bachelor SA' star Lee Thompson's tell-all book is back on the table

Former rugby, model and reality TV star Lee Thompson is back on social media after a rough few months. Thompson, who was South Africa’s first bachelor on M-Net’s “The Bachelor SA” in 2019, recently dealt with a stint of substance abuse that led to him living on the streets on Cape Town before being rescued by his family and friends who sent him to a rehabilitation facility in Gauteng.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was reported online that it was Thompson’s second visit to the facility. Now, some weeks later, Thompson is back on social media, and ready to launch his tell-all book, “The Truth Behind The Rose”, which was initially supposed to be launched in 2020. The star seems to be in high spirits and ready to get back into the limelight.

On Instagram, he shared the cover of the upcoming book, along with a lengthy caption which detailed what readers can expect to sink their teeth into and judging from the post, the book looks like a page turner. Thompson also makes mention of his struggles with mental health issues, alcohol and drug addiction, suicide attempts and becoming homeless and living on the streets. He wrote: “The Truth Behind The Rose 🌹_ From traumatic periods in my childhood, to schooling & professional rugby successes. ↗_

Story continues below Advertisement

“To my international modelling & business successes, to my prior romantic relationships & experience of The Bachelor SA. ⚘_ “To struggling with fame & media disinformation, to mental health issues and alcohol & drug addiction. ☢_ “To losing everything & suicide attempts, to becoming homeless & living on the streets. 👤_

Story continues below Advertisement

“To my rehabilitation and recover, to renewing my relationship with God and fighting my way back to the top! ✔_ “The Bachelor SA like you've never heard it! 🗣_ “It will be worth the wait! 🕑_ Thank you to those of you have loved and supported me through thick and thin. 🙏_“