’The Bachelorette SA’s Qiniso Van Damme and Gaz Ehret still going strong
It’s always been tradition for couples that meet on dating shows to never last in reality. But for the beautiful Qiniso Van Damme, who found her match on M-Net’s “The Bachelorette SA”, her relationship has gotten so much stronger even after the lights and cameras shut down and curtains closed.
The first Bachelorette seems to be truly happy and in love with her chosen one, Gareth “Gaz” Ehret.
Recently, Van Damme took to social media to mark their dating show anniversary.
She tweeted: “1 year going on 2 years. #TheBacheloretteSA #love”
Their fans shared in their hapiness with @WendyRhodes commenting: “Tickling my heart- wishing y’all the kind of love that’s filled with unicorn dust with fairies and leprechauns, the kind where everyday is a magical experience of each other n on the not so good days, y’all ALWAYS remember to return to love”.
And @Seipati_Sanity saying: “This makes me so happy coz I watched the whole show....and yall still together. Sorry to mention this but I know some jealous men from the show probably thought yall won't last this long..But look at yall.”
From the time that Van Damme and Gaz were able to openly date, their social media timelines have been nothing short of amazing. The two are always up to something.
Over the past year, the adventure seekers have been enjoying each others company. They keep fit together, dance under the moonlit skies and sneak in a holiday every now and again.
The two recently visited Buffelsdrift Game Lodge in the heart of the Klein Karoo, where they enjoyed champagne while looking at the sunset, game drives and walks and even played with elephants.
They also spent the festival season in Swaziland.
In other pictures, they vacayed at MonteVue Nature Farm,