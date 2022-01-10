’The Bachelorette SA’s Qiniso Van Damme and Gaz Ehret still going strong

It’s always been tradition for couples that meet on dating shows to never last in reality. But for the beautiful Qiniso Van Damme, who found her match on M-Net’s “The Bachelorette SA”, her relationship has gotten so much stronger even after the lights and cameras shut down and curtains closed. The first Bachelorette seems to be truly happy and in love with her chosen one, Gareth “Gaz” Ehret.

Recently, Van Damme took to social media to mark their dating show anniversary. She tweeted: “1 year going on 2 years. #TheBacheloretteSA #love” 1 year going on 2 years. ❤️#TheBacheloretteSA #love pic.twitter.com/BlsuC84Jxv — Qiniso Van Damme (@qinisovandamme) January 9, 2022 Their fans shared in their hapiness with @WendyRhodes commenting: “Tickling my heart- wishing y’all the kind of love that’s filled with unicorn dust with fairies and leprechauns, the kind where everyday is a magical experience of each other n on the not so good days, y’all ALWAYS remember to return to love”.