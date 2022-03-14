‘The Estate’ actor Siyanda Sesimani has died following a brutal attack at home

Seasoned actor Siyanda Sesimani’s family and friends are shattered by his tragic death on Friday, March 11. Siyanda played the role of Dlamini, the security guard on the local soapie "The Estate" on S3, formerly known as SABC3.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Sesimani family have confirmed the death of the actor and media personality. The family revealed that Siyanda died after spending weeks at the hospital after a brutal attack during a home invasion on February 15. “Siyanda was attacked at his house on the 15th of February 2022 and was admitted at Garden City Hospital with head injuries,” read the family’s statement.

“Doctors mentioned that he had a fracture on his skull and decided to take him to the theatre on Wednesday, 16th February 2022”. The family confirmed that although the operation was a success, Siyanda remained in the high care unit “until the 21st of February 2022, when he went into a cardiac arrest at about 17:30”. “Early hours of Tuesday the 22nd the doctors mentioned that he had a seizure.

Story continues below Advertisment

“On the 24th he went for a scan to check what had caused the cardiac arrest. On the 26th of February, we had a meeting with his doctor who explained that Siyanda was brain dead at this stage and chances of survival were extremely low. “Since then, he put on a good fight until the morning of the 11th March when we received a call from the hospital requesting us to urgently come. Siyanda took his last breath at about 08:30.” Media personality Zola Hashatsi first broke the sad news of Siyanda’s death on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisment

He wrote: “A not so great morning, sad to announce the passing of my dear friend Siyanda Siya Sesimani @siyasesimani he's been fighting for his life in hospital after he was attacked and beaten to a pulp." He continued: "He was meant to go for surgery on Monday (His Birthday)…He was a son, a brother, a friend and a Father. “May his beautiful soul rest in peace. #RIPSiyaSesimani 💔💔😭😭😭”

Story continues below Advertisment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zola Hashatsi (@zola_hashatsi) Tributes continue to pour in on social media as fans and friends try to come to terms with Siyanda’s untimely death. “I'm struggling to process the news of Siyanda’s passing. Nothing makes sense,” tweeted Florence Masebe. “My heart is shattered. Such a beautiful soul indeed. This country can be so cruel💔💔💔,” added Lerato Mvelase.