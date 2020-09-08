The Kiffness faces backlash after referring to Clicks’ racist advert as a ’mistake’

Local artist David Scott aka The Kiffness has faced backlash after commenting on the EFF’s (Economic Freedom Fighters) protest action over the Clicks advert. Taking to Twitter over the weekend, the “White Privilege” singer shared his thoughts about the EFF’s protests at Clicks stores and the party’s call for the closure of all the chain’s stores, saying: “Given Clicks made a mistake, imagine the EFF in power. “If they’re calling for 880 stores to be closed & 15k employees to lose their jobs over one mistake, imagine what they’d do in power. Scary stuff.” Given Clicks made a mistake, imagine the EFF in power.



If they’re calling for 880 stores to be closed & 15k employees to lose their jobs over one mistake, imagine what they’d do in power. Scary stuff. https://t.co/Aw0PzabAR4 — David Scott (@TheKiffness) September 6, 2020 Tweeps weren’t happy about the musician referring to the racist advert as a “mistake”. “This is such a lazy and pedestrian argument and reasoning. It wasn’t a mistake, it was bloody racist. You can’t even call it out for what it is,” said @sibekoziyanda.

“Racism is deliberate, white man. It isn't a mistake. You can critique the EFF while still recognizing that racism isn't a mistake. Step out of your whiteness for a moment and be honest,” commented @iTsoaeli.

“As much as I don't feel that this is a feasible solution, I feel like it's important that we don't shy away from calling it what it Is – blatant racism, not a mistake,” said @_TheChillPixel.

“It’s was not a mistake, racism can never be a mistake (sic),” commented @Sinesipo.

“History check: During apartheid a pencil test was used to determines ones race based on hair. (sic)

“Reality check: black women and the girl child still are policed through racial hair standards.

“Fact check: what clicks did, was not a mistake, it was racism.

“Okay now continue...“ said @thee_zaza”

History check: During apartheid a pencil test was used to determines ones race based on hair.



Reality check: black women and the girl child still are policed through racial hair standards.



Fact check: what clicks did, was not a mistake, it was racism.



Following the protests by the EFF on Monday, 400 Clicks stores were closed.

According to a Clicks spokesperson, protest action was reported at least 452 stores.

"Clicks strongly condemns violence of any kind, intimidation of staff and its customers and the vandalism of its stores. All incidents of criminal behaviour are being reported to the authorities. Clicks is working with SAPS to ensure the safety of staff, customers and members of the public," the spokesperson said.

However, on Tuesday morning the retail giant was granted an interim interdict against the EFF at the Gauteng High Court. It stated that the political party’s members cannot intimidate or threaten employees or customers or incite violence